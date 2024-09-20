Lily Collins Just Wore the Autumn Trouser Trend That Makes Any Outfit Look Instantly Expensive
Having spent a great deal of time in fashion's inner circle, it never surprises me to spot actor Lily Collins out in the city styling a blooming trend. Perhaps its her close relationship with some of the industry's most in-demand stylists, or maybe it's her many years spent amongst A-listers honing her skill but, in my opinion, her eye for a great buy only gets stronger and stronger.
Stepping out in New York this week, Collins crafted what I can only describe as the perfect autumn outfit. Ticking off some major colour, fabric and styling trends, her laidback look reminded me that she landed the roll of Emily Cooper for a reason.
Breaking the outdated styling rule that black and brown shouldn't be paired together, Collins plucked a pair of brown wide leg trousers to style with a structured leather blazer. Taking off within fashion crowds this season, the brown trouser trend offers a softer alternative to the black trousers that we normally reach for at this time of year, whilst injecting warmth, and an expensive-looking energy into an outfit—all without overwhelming or dominating the look.
Whilst Collins wore hers with a sleek leather jacket and pointed-toe shoes, these trousers also style well with a broad range of tops. Pair them with a butter yellow knit for an autumn-ensemble that any fashion editor would commend you for, or wear with a chocolate brown blazer for a low-effort, high-impact look.
A new staple amongst hight street and designer brands, brown trousers have been interpreted by a number or retailers this season. I'm seriously impressed by H&M's affordable wide-leg pair, but I've also found versions at Reformation and Zara that have caught my eye. To the shop the trouser trend with Collins seal of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best brown trousers available to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN TROUSERS HERE:
For me, corduroy trousers are an autumn non-negotiable.
These also comes in petite and long lengths, as well as regular.
Style this with the matching blazer or wear with a leather style à la Lily.
The mid-waist cut makes these easy to style with a broad range of tops and blouses.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
