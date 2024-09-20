Lily Collins Just Wore the Autumn Trouser Trend That Makes Any Outfit Look Instantly Expensive

Having spent a great deal of time in fashion's inner circle, it never surprises me to spot actor Lily Collins out in the city styling a blooming trend. Perhaps its her close relationship with some of the industry's most in-demand stylists, or maybe it's her many years spent amongst A-listers honing her skill but, in my opinion, her eye for a great buy only gets stronger and stronger.

Stepping out in New York this week, Collins crafted what I can only describe as the perfect autumn outfit. Ticking off some major colour, fabric and styling trends, her laidback look reminded me that she landed the roll of Emily Cooper for a reason.

Breaking the outdated styling rule that black and brown shouldn't be paired together, Collins plucked a pair of brown wide leg trousers to style with a structured leather blazer. Taking off within fashion crowds this season, the brown trouser trend offers a softer alternative to the black trousers that we normally reach for at this time of year, whilst injecting warmth, and an expensive-looking energy into an outfit—all without overwhelming or dominating the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Collins wore hers with a sleek leather jacket and pointed-toe shoes, these trousers also style well with a broad range of tops. Pair them with a butter yellow knit for an autumn-ensemble that any fashion editor would commend you for, or wear with a chocolate brown blazer for a low-effort, high-impact look.

A new staple amongst hight street and designer brands, brown trousers have been interpreted by a number or retailers this season. I'm seriously impressed by H&M's affordable wide-leg pair, but I've also found versions at Reformation and Zara that have caught my eye. To the shop the trouser trend with Collins seal of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best brown trousers available to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN TROUSERS HERE:

H&M Wide Trousers £25 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 4—22.

Nobodys Child Brown Cord Pleated Wide Leg Trousers £75 SHOP NOW For me, corduroy trousers are an autumn non-negotiable.

Marks & Spencer Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW These also comes in petite and long lengths, as well as regular.

& Other Stories Wide Press-Crease Trousers £77 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

COS The Tuxedo-Stripe Trousers £180 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching blazer or wear with a leather style à la Lily.

Mango Straight Trousers With Elastic Waist £50 SHOP NOW The elastic waist ensures lasting comfort.

Simhkai Tavar Wool Wide-Leg Pants £460 SHOP NOW The wool composition will help to keep you warm this autumn.

Zara Straight Fit Trousers £30 SHOP NOW The mid-waist cut makes these easy to style with a broad range of tops and blouses.