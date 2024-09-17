Suddenly, Fashion People in London, Paris and New York Are Wearing Shoes With This One Elegant Detail

When ballet flats––in particular, the mesh variety––first dropped as the new cult shoe back in 2022, I was determined I would never ever wear them. Now, fast forward to 2024 and I own three pairs. Pumps were always a pet hate of mine, and I've since realised it's largely due to the rounded toe that reminds me of school shoes worn with tights. But now, often the desired way to wear them is in a preppy or Parisian way with mini skirts, dresses and wide-leg trousers––so the school vibe is relevant. But that doesn't stop me having a weird unjustified hatred towards the toe, though, as the thing is, I'm a pointed or even square toe kinda girl. Basically anything but rounded. Which is why I'm pleased pointed-toe shoes are the style du jour for autumn.

Be it flats (yes, ballet pumps don't have to have a rounded toe), a kitten heel, slingback or a pair of tall or ankle boots, every shoe firmly on my new season wish list happens to be all about the sharp toe. So why do I love this style so much? They're the cherry on the top of any brilliant outfit, adding a sleek, elevated, polished feel to all looks. And they just so happen to go with all separates––from jeans and tailored trousers to mini, midi and maxi skirts or dresses. Meet the do-it-all shoe that suits absolutely everyone.

How To Wear Pointed-Toe Shoes in 2024:

Renia wearing pointed-toe shoes

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

See how Renia's leopard print pointed-toe heels add a fun edge to a tailored two piece? Take notes.

Caroline wearing pointed shoes

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

I'll be copying this tucked in shirt, maxi skirt and pointed-toe kitten heel look for the office.

Marilyn wearing black boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Yes, you could wear this outfit with anything from loafers and ballet flats or even trainers, but a pointed-toe just completes the whole sleek ensemble. Doesn't it?

Nnenna wearing jeans and pointed toe shoes

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

One of my favourite (read: easiest) outfits to wear with pointed-toe shoes or boots, is jeans. I love the way a sharp toe looks underneath a baggy pair.

Shop the Best Pointed-Toe Boots:

Arket, Square-Toe Ankle Boots

Arket
Square-Toe Ankle Boots

The angled heel makes them look more high end than high street.

Ana Boot, Black Croc
Dear Frances
Ana Boot

The glossy boots to add to any outfit––from knit skirts to jeans.

Olya Knee Boot
Reformation
Olya Knee Boot

These khaki suede boots have stolen my heart.

Leather Pointed Ankle Boots
MANGO
Leather Pointed Ankle Boots

Ticking off the Western trend.

Marfa Suede Knee Boots
KHAITE
Marfa Suede Knee Boots

Invest in a good suede spray and these will last years.

Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots
AEYDE
Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots

Animal print boots are everywhere.

Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots
& Other Stories
Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots

Such a fun heel! Well done, & Other Stories.

Leather Stiletto Heel Boots
ZARA
Leather Stiletto Heel Boots

Because we all know burgundy is huge news this season.

Shop the Best Flat Pointed-Toe Shoes

The Perforated Leather Ballet Flats
COS
The Perforated Leather Ballet Flats

A red accessory can be all you need to lift your autumn looks.

By Anthropologie Luna Pointed-Toe Buckle Flats
By Anthropologie
Luna Pointed-Toe Buckle Flats

Your favourite baggy jeans deserve these.

Seraphine Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Flats
GUCCI
Seraphine Buckled Patent-Leather Slingback Flats

I already have these saved on Net-a-Porter.

Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Silver
Jigsaw
Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Silver

Silver footwear is sticking around for the long haul.

Buckled Leather Mules
ZARA
Buckled Leather Mules

I have no doubt that these will sell out, fast.

GANNI, Burgundy Feminine Buckle Ballerinas
GANNI
Burgundy Feminine Buckle Ballerinas

The most iconic shoes of 2024 now come in 15 colours.

Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
JIL SANDER
Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

A thing of beauty.

Babylone Embellished Crepe Point-Toe Slingback Flats
SAINT LAURENT
Babylone Embellished Crepe Point-Toe Slingback Flats

Chic with a capital C.

Shop the Best Heeled Pointed-Toe Shoes

Leslie Snake-Print Metallic-Accent Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Leslie Snake-Print Metallic-Accent Slingback Pumps

I'm getting these.

Kitten Heel Slingback
M&S Collection
Kitten Heel Slingback

The perfect office, night out or wedding guest heel.

Chain Embellished Pumps
& Other Stories
Chain Embellished Pumps

The chain detail sells them to me.

Dionne Embellished Suede Pumps
CULT GAIA
Dionne Embellished Suede Pumps

Seems as though chains are another mini trend to look out for.

Canvas Court Shoes
H&M
Canvas Court Shoes

Love the contrast stitch on this pair.

Animal Print Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Animal Print Slingback Shoes

I've seen so many people wearing zebra print shoes at fashion week.

Square-Toe Leopard Pony-Hair Mules
COS
Square-Toe Leopard Pony-Hair Mules

Ticking off multi trends in one.

Nolita Pump
Reformation
Nolita Pump

A classic that'll never fail.

