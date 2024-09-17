Suddenly, Fashion People in London, Paris and New York Are Wearing Shoes With This One Elegant Detail
When ballet flats––in particular, the mesh variety––first dropped as the new cult shoe back in 2022, I was determined I would never ever wear them. Now, fast forward to 2024 and I own three pairs. Pumps were always a pet hate of mine, and I've since realised it's largely due to the rounded toe that reminds me of school shoes worn with tights. But now, often the desired way to wear them is in a preppy or Parisian way with mini skirts, dresses and wide-leg trousers––so the school vibe is relevant. But that doesn't stop me having a weird unjustified hatred towards the toe, though, as the thing is, I'm a pointed or even square toe kinda girl. Basically anything but rounded. Which is why I'm pleased pointed-toe shoes are the style du jour for autumn.
Be it flats (yes, ballet pumps don't have to have a rounded toe), a kitten heel, slingback or a pair of tall or ankle boots, every shoe firmly on my new season wish list happens to be all about the sharp toe. So why do I love this style so much? They're the cherry on the top of any brilliant outfit, adding a sleek, elevated, polished feel to all looks. And they just so happen to go with all separates––from jeans and tailored trousers to mini, midi and maxi skirts or dresses. Meet the do-it-all shoe that suits absolutely everyone.
How To Wear Pointed-Toe Shoes in 2024:
See how Renia's leopard print pointed-toe heels add a fun edge to a tailored two piece? Take notes.
I'll be copying this tucked in shirt, maxi skirt and pointed-toe kitten heel look for the office.
Yes, you could wear this outfit with anything from loafers and ballet flats or even trainers, but a pointed-toe just completes the whole sleek ensemble. Doesn't it?
One of my favourite (read: easiest) outfits to wear with pointed-toe shoes or boots, is jeans. I love the way a sharp toe looks underneath a baggy pair.
Shop the Best Pointed-Toe Boots:
Shop the Best Flat Pointed-Toe Shoes
A red accessory can be all you need to lift your autumn looks.
Shop the Best Heeled Pointed-Toe Shoes
Seems as though chains are another mini trend to look out for.
I've seen so many people wearing zebra print shoes at fashion week.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.