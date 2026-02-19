If I had to call out just one non-denim pant trend that's showing the most promise in 2026, corduroy pants would be the obvious answer. They're everywhere all of a sudden on It girls and runway models alike, the latter proving that this isn't just a temporary fad. It's a style that will live on throughout the year and likely into 2027. Cords aren't like jeans, in that you can wear them with just about anything and make them look chic and put-together. They require a little bit of finesse to avoid looking like your dad or grandpa in the dated bottoms. There is one easy way, though, to make them appear more elevated and sleek: pair them with brown boots.
For proof of this successful combo, just see the corduroy-pant outfit Laura Harrier recently posted to her Instagram Stories. The actress has been traveling in an unknown wintry destination for the past week or so, posting photos and videos of her journey along the way. In one, she can be seen donning a chocolate-brown coat and matching scarf from Almada Label, which she styled with tan corduroy pants and brown boots—a perfect duo every time. She finished off the ensemble with oversize sunglasses and a Balenciaga Le City Bag.
In addition to being a favorite among It girls like Harrier, Jennifer Lawrence, and Elsa Hosk, corduroy pants are making it big on the runways this season. So far, we've only seen a handful of collections hit the runway for fall/winter 2026 (London Fashion Week just kicked off, and Milan and Paris are still to come), but the cords at Tory Burch's show in New York were a strong start. They were some of the most talked-about pieces in the curation, and two pairs were featured—one in a more natural cognac and another in a peachy pink-orange. The first, naturally, was styled with a pair of green-brown boots, which goes to show just how naturally this pant-and-boot combo goes together.
On the Runway
Convinced to make room in your pant collection for a pair of cords? Keep scrolling to shop the best options on the market right now. Plus, if you don't yet own a pair of brown boots, I went ahead and included a few buy-worthy styles.