Sorry, Black Pants—Kate Middleton Just Proved Brown Boots Look Best With This Pant Color Trend

Yesterday, the Princess of Wales traveled to the North of England for a series of outings to highlight how creativity and nature can boost mental well-being. She wore a casual yet chic look that is very easy to recreate, especially if you focus on the color story. Specifically, she stepped out in an army-green belted jacket with a dark-green turtleneck sweater underneath. She completed the look simply with brown skinny jeans and brown ankle boots.
Opting for brown pants instead of black or any other colored ones felt intentional. It instantly made the look feel rich and current, reflecting how chocolate brown, "espresso martini," umber, or whatever you prefer to call it, continues to dominate the 2026 cultural zeitgeist, from runways to influencer fashion. This versatile hue pairs beautifully with brights like cerulean blue, bubblegum pink, and cherry red, and also excels in a monochromatic look, as Middleton demonstrated with her matching brown jeans and boots.
If you're inspired by the Princess of Wales's color pairing, continue reading to discover and shop the best brown boots and pants available right now.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.