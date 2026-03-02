I'm a Mom in Fashion and Love Jeans, But These Non-Denim Pants Also Create My Chicest Looks

Tessa Faye O'Connell is a contributor known for her work at various fashion houses, specializing in media and public relations, currently working at Coach as its global PR director. She's a mom of two, working to expand her influence in the fashion space through styling while also just making it out the door on time.
While I admit to loving a good pair of jeans, any postpartum mom (or most) knows the only way to get through the first few months is a variation of different pants that fit your new body and make you feel good for months to come as you settle into a new routine. After two kids, I have finally abandoned the idea of waiting to fit into my old clothes, or in fact, my old life, with the arrival of another baby. I’ve found some tried-and-true styles that make feeling like myself almost easy. My tip: it's all about the waistband, whether it’s thinner on top, open sizing with a tie—something that is comfortable to wear versus feeling stuffed into your outfit.
Alas, screw the pressure of fitting into jeans when emerging back into the office, and let’s embrace that there are so many new variations of bottoms to explore outside of the faithful blue that helps you look good physically, but feel good mentally. (Another hot tip: order up in whatever jeans size you are and also feel good in that if that’s what you’re dying for!)
Silk Pants
"Viva la silk pant! These J.Crew ones are perfect for post-partum with their pockets and high waist, but for a lower hip fit, the Leset ones are top notch."
J.Crew
Cosmo Pants
Leset
Barb Wide Leg Pants
La Ligne
Colby Pants
DONNI.
The Silk Simple Pant
Tie Trousers
"At first glance, the idea of a trouser seemed very stuffy, but I’ve come to find that there are a ton of great options that can be dressed up or down with sweaters, or even a sweatshirt for the office. This flannel fabric has been a staple all winter."
DONNI.
The Flannel Simple Pant
Enza Costa
Everywhere Suit Pant
almina concept
Wait Tie Trousers
Barrel-Style Pants
"A trend last year, they are a staple in my closet from now on."
Nili Lotan
Shon Cotton Pants
La Ligne
Barrel Colby Pants
Ruti
The on the Loose Work Pants
ALIGNE
Markus Ponte Barrel Leg Trouser
Leather Pants
"I don’t think a leather or faux-leather pant ever goes out of style. Casual with a graphic tee shirt, dressed up with a blazer and instantly makes you feel cool. This color makes me excited for spring but you can't go wrong with chocolate or black."