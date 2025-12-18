I Like Black Trousers Too, But New Yorkers Know That This Pant Color Trend Looks Even More Elegant

People love to say that New Yorkers strictly wear black, and we do frequent the color, but it is, in no way, the only color you'll spot if you stroll around the city. Navy, brown, ivory, and more neutrals are just as present, and many even dare to wear bold, vibrant hues now and then. When it comes to pants, one specific shade is becoming increasingly prevalent in the city, especially among well-dressed locals. It's elegant, versatile, and timeless. Plus, it recently received Gigi Hadid's stamp of approval.
The pant color trend in question is camel, and it's quickly becoming *the* choice for well-dressed New Yorkers who need a break from black bottoms. Hadid, who was seen heading to the set of an upcoming Thom Browne commercial, wore a cashmere pair of pants in the rich shade from her own clothing brand, Guest in Residence, called the Everywhere Pant ($485). With them, she added a chunky pair of winter boots, a butter-yellow cardigan, and a distressed leather jacket. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a matching camel-colored Miu Miu Pocket Bag.
Though it helps that Hadid's pants are made of soft cashmere, it's the color of them that really both ties her look together and also gives it a save-worthy edge. Black trousers would have looked great with her edgy jacket choice and knit cardigan, but the overall impact wouldn't be nearly as strong. The camel bottoms elevated the entire outfit, making it look expensive and luxurious in a way that black simply couldn't.
And if lounge pants aren't on your buy list this winter, don't fret, because camel pants of the tailored variety are just as worthy of your attention. Below, you'll find ultra-luxe pairs from Max Mara, as well as more affordable alternatives from Mango. There are also cotton options, suede options, and even corduroys. Keep scrolling to shop Hadid's look and more camel pants.