Emily Cooper Would Never (Ever!) Wear Lily Collins' Latest Low-Key Trousers-and-Sneakers Combo

Don't tell Emily Cooper, but I just spotted Lily Collins out wearing a trouser and shoe combination that she would never, ever want to be seen in. Packing away her character's extraverted ensembles, the Collins crafted a laidback look that's much more akin to the outfits I wear myself on the daily.

Styling wide-leg trousers in a light beige shade, the actor tapped into an easy autumn trouser trend in a nonchalant way, beige being the perfect neutral for layering different autumal shades upon. Whilst her alter ego from the Netflix hit show Emily in Paris might find herself drawn to the voluminous trousers, there's no way she would have paired them with such an understated—but I would argue, very cool—trainer as Collins did.

(Image credit: Splash)

Picking up on the growing brown sneaker trend, Collins introduced an earthy flush into her outfit in a subtle way. Sweeping through fashion crowds, the brown shoes are proving to be one of the most important of the season. Less harsh than black, but just as versatile, it looks like Collin possesses the same keen eye for style as her famed character does.

Styling brown trainers with beige trousers, Collins' look was relaxed, comfortable and perfect for daily styling. If you want to channel the chic off-duty ensemble for yourself, read on to discover our edit of the best beige trousers and brown trainers to buy now.

SHOP BEIGE TROUSERS AND BROWN SNEAKERS:

H&M Wide-Leg Pants $35 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 4—22.

Adidas SL72 Trainers $100 SHOP NOW These are a favourite within fashion crowds.

Reformation Mason Pant $178 SHOP NOW These are a fashion person's favorites.

New Balance x Miu Miu 574 Striped Velvet Sneakers $1020 SHOP NOW The textured corduroy finish adds an elevated edge.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant £90 £45 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Nike Cortez Trainers Baroque Brown $118 SHOP NOW These also come in 18 other colors.

MANGO Flowy Straight-Fit Pants $46 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top for a chic, coordinating look.

Onitsuka Tiger Onitsuka Tiger Colorado Eighty Five Nm 'brown White' 1183b445-200 $362 SHOP NOW The brown trainer trend is taking off this autumn.

M&S Collection US Lyocell™ Blend Pleated Wide Leg Trouser $70 SHOP NOW These also come in a light cream shade.

Veja Veja Rio Branco Sneakers $200 SHOP NOW Style with beige trousers à la Lily.

JACQUEMUS Ovalo Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants $985 SHOP NOW These have a slightly curved cut for a voluminous finish.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Leather Sneakers $475 SHOP NOW These are on their way to selling out.

AGOLDE Daryl Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $260 SHOP NOW Style with a white tee to get Lily's look.

SALOMON Acs Pro Desert Faux Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $230 SHOP NOW Salomon's trainers are a fashion persons favourites.

Acne Studios Pablo Cotton Twill Wide-Leg Pants $380 SHOP NOW The cotton composition makes these light and breathable.

Vejas Veja X Reformation Venturi Sneakers $215 SHOP NOW These well cushioned sneakers will keep you comfortable all day.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.