Emily Cooper Would Never (Ever!) Wear Lily Collins' Latest Low-Key Trousers-and-Sneakers Combo
Don't tell Emily Cooper, but I just spotted Lily Collins out wearing a trouser and shoe combination that she would never, ever want to be seen in. Packing away her character's extraverted ensembles, the Collins crafted a laidback look that's much more akin to the outfits I wear myself on the daily.
Styling wide-leg trousers in a light beige shade, the actor tapped into an easy autumn trouser trend in a nonchalant way, beige being the perfect neutral for layering different autumal shades upon. Whilst her alter ego from the Netflix hit show Emily in Paris might find herself drawn to the voluminous trousers, there's no way she would have paired them with such an understated—but I would argue, very cool—trainer as Collins did.
Picking up on the growing brown sneaker trend, Collins introduced an earthy flush into her outfit in a subtle way. Sweeping through fashion crowds, the brown shoes are proving to be one of the most important of the season. Less harsh than black, but just as versatile, it looks like Collin possesses the same keen eye for style as her famed character does.
Styling brown trainers with beige trousers, Collins' look was relaxed, comfortable and perfect for daily styling. If you want to channel the chic off-duty ensemble for yourself, read on to discover our edit of the best beige trousers and brown trainers to buy now.
SHOP BEIGE TROUSERS AND BROWN SNEAKERS:
The textured corduroy finish adds an elevated edge.
The brown trainer trend is taking off this autumn.
These have a slightly curved cut for a voluminous finish.
Salomon's trainers are a fashion persons favourites.
The cotton composition makes these light and breathable.
These well cushioned sneakers will keep you comfortable all day.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Lily Collins Just Wore an Elegant 2024 Comeback Trend to the Emily in Paris Premiere
To sum it up, she looks perfect.
By Allyson Payer
-
Lily Collins's Emily in Paris Press Tour Looks Are 100% French-Girl Coded
She even wore a sequin beret.
By Eliza Huber
-
Preview the Delightful New Outfits From Emily in Paris Season 4
Sneak peek.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Lily Collins Just Wore the French It Sneakers That Are Nothing Like Sambas
But just as cool.
By Allyson Payer
-
We Asked the Experts, and These 5 Eyebrow Trends Will Be Huge In 2023
There's something for everyone.
By Grace Day
-
Lily Collins's Secret for Wearing Heels 24/7 While Shooting Emily in Paris
Everyone needs these.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Sneak Peek: Emily in Paris's New Outfits Are Gloriously Over-the-Top
C'est très jolie!
By Drew Elovitz
-
The WWW Holiday Issue
Featuring Lily Collins, the best party outfits, and more.
By Who What Wear