No Doubt About It—This Trending Summer Colour Is Ageless and Ultra-Sophisticated

As a fashion editor with a penchant for celebrity style, there are few things that pique my attention quite like learning of a new trend that's rippling through celebrity crowds.

Like fashion people around the world, celebrities have been coming back to the butter yellow colour trend on repeat over the past few months. A resounding favourite amongst all age groups, I've seen the trend styled by in the form of pretty party dresses by Sabrina Elba and elegant two-pieces on Naomi Watts, amongst so many other sophisticated looks. Inspired by summery shade that keep coming up on my FYP, I've chronicled a few of my favourite buttery looks. Read on to discover how celebrities are styling the butter yellow colour trend this summer.

1. SABRINA ELBA

Sabrina Elba wears a butter yellow dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Wearing her form-fitting butter yellow dress with a bright white heel, Elba opted for a fresh colour pallet to liven up her evening attire.

SHOP SABRINA'S LOOK HERE:

Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress
Reformation
Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress

This pretty cashmere dress is feels so soft and comfortable on the skin.

heels
Stradivarius
High Heel Shoes With Ankle Strap

The ankle strap adds a point of interest as well as some additional support.

2. KENDALL JENNER

Kendall Jenner wears a yellow shirt.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Style Notes: Butter yellow and blue denim is one of my favourite combinations at the moment. Crafting a casual and comfortable outfit, Jenner's butter yellow shirt added a summery twist to her relaxed ensemble.

SHOP KENDALL'S LOOK HERE:

shirt
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

This relaxed linen shirt also comes in 11 other shades.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a bright white tee.

The Dodger Sneak Strike a Pose
Mother Denim
The Dodger Sneak Jeans

These relaxed wide-leg jeans are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

3. EVA LONGORIA

Eva Longoria wears a butter yellow dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Styling a smart ensemble for a day of press events, Eva Longoria accessories her buttery dress with a tonal bag. Keeping the rest of her look minimal and refined, the actor reached for statement earrings and a strappy heel to tie to all together.

SHOP EVA'S LOOK HERE:

La Robe Bari
Jacquemus
La Robe Bari

This pretty tuxedo dress will style well with brown and blue shades.

bag
Anthropologie
The Brea Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

This also comes in three other shades.

Paige Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Paige Snake-Effect Leather Sandals

These offer all of the elegance of a classic high heel, without any of the discomfort.

4. SIMONE ASHLEY

Simone Ashley styles a butter yellow outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Layering yellow-on-yellow, actor Simone Ashley opted for a tonal two-piece that she styled underneath a sunshiny bomber jacket. Wearing light yellow boots and large gold earring, the actor created vivid ensemble that spoke to her playful taste.

SHOP SIMONE ASHLEY'S LOOK HERE:

jacket
Massimo Dutti
Crew Neck Jacket

Wear with brown jeans for a very 2024 ensemble.

Merino Wool Roll-Neck - Pale Yellow - Arket Gb
Arket
Merino Wool Roll-Neck

A lightweight layer is such an easy way to add a pop of colour to your styling.

Wide Linen Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Linen Trousers

Style with the matching vest or wear with a white tee.

5. NAOMI WATTS

Naomi Watts wears a butter yellow two-piece.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Accessorising her ensemble with dark black sunglasses, slip-on shoes, and jet black bag, actor Naomi Watts leant on the playful nature of her buttery base to elevate her style.

SHOP NAOMI'S LOOK HERE:

Sheer Ramie Shirt - Pale Yellow - Arket Gb
Arket
Sheer Ramie Shirt - Pale Yellow - Arket Gb

Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

A-Line Ramie Skirt - Light Yellow - Arket Gb
Arket
A-Line Ramie Skirt

This pretty yellow skirt is destined to sell out.

Mia Mule
Raye
Mia Mule

The hardy mules are perfect for in-between weather days.

6. ELSA HOSK

Elsa Hosk wears a butter yellow dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Opting for a refined and polished silhouette, Hosk opted for an elegant gown on the paler shade on the butter yellow spectrum. Letting the soft yellow shade lead the look, Hosk's light yellow dress added more character to her outfit than any cream item could.

SHOP ELSA'S LOOK HERE:

La Robe Fino Panelled Gown
Jacquemus
La Robe Fino Panelled Gown

This also comes in black

Tennis Chain Necklace in Silver
Astrid & Miyu
Tennis Chain Necklace in Silver

This styles well on its own, but also layers well with other styles.

