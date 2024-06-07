No Doubt About It—This Trending Summer Colour Is Ageless and Ultra-Sophisticated
As a fashion editor with a penchant for celebrity style, there are few things that pique my attention quite like learning of a new trend that's rippling through celebrity crowds.
Like fashion people around the world, celebrities have been coming back to the butter yellow colour trend on repeat over the past few months. A resounding favourite amongst all age groups, I've seen the trend styled by in the form of pretty party dresses by Sabrina Elba and elegant two-pieces on Naomi Watts, amongst so many other sophisticated looks. Inspired by summery shade that keep coming up on my FYP, I've chronicled a few of my favourite buttery looks. Read on to discover how celebrities are styling the butter yellow colour trend this summer.
1. SABRINA ELBA
Style Notes: Wearing her form-fitting butter yellow dress with a bright white heel, Elba opted for a fresh colour pallet to liven up her evening attire.
SHOP SABRINA'S LOOK HERE:
This pretty cashmere dress is feels so soft and comfortable on the skin.
The ankle strap adds a point of interest as well as some additional support.
2. KENDALL JENNER
Style Notes: Butter yellow and blue denim is one of my favourite combinations at the moment. Crafting a casual and comfortable outfit, Jenner's butter yellow shirt added a summery twist to her relaxed ensemble.
SHOP KENDALL'S LOOK HERE:
These relaxed wide-leg jeans are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
3. EVA LONGORIA
Style Notes: Styling a smart ensemble for a day of press events, Eva Longoria accessories her buttery dress with a tonal bag. Keeping the rest of her look minimal and refined, the actor reached for statement earrings and a strappy heel to tie to all together.
SHOP EVA'S LOOK HERE:
These offer all of the elegance of a classic high heel, without any of the discomfort.
4. SIMONE ASHLEY
Style Notes: Layering yellow-on-yellow, actor Simone Ashley opted for a tonal two-piece that she styled underneath a sunshiny bomber jacket. Wearing light yellow boots and large gold earring, the actor created vivid ensemble that spoke to her playful taste.
SHOP SIMONE ASHLEY'S LOOK HERE:
A lightweight layer is such an easy way to add a pop of colour to your styling.
5. NAOMI WATTS
Style Notes: Accessorising her ensemble with dark black sunglasses, slip-on shoes, and jet black bag, actor Naomi Watts leant on the playful nature of her buttery base to elevate her style.
SHOP NAOMI'S LOOK HERE:
6. ELSA HOSK
Style Notes: Opting for a refined and polished silhouette, Hosk opted for an elegant gown on the paler shade on the butter yellow spectrum. Letting the soft yellow shade lead the look, Hosk's light yellow dress added more character to her outfit than any cream item could.
SHOP ELSA'S LOOK HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
