No Doubt About It—This Trending Summer Colour Is Ageless and Ultra-Sophisticated

As a fashion editor with a penchant for celebrity style, there are few things that pique my attention quite like learning of a new trend that's rippling through celebrity crowds.

Like fashion people around the world, celebrities have been coming back to the butter yellow colour trend on repeat over the past few months. A resounding favourite amongst all age groups, I've seen the trend styled by in the form of pretty party dresses by Sabrina Elba and elegant two-pieces on Naomi Watts, amongst so many other sophisticated looks. Inspired by summery shade that keep coming up on my FYP, I've chronicled a few of my favourite buttery looks. Read on to discover how celebrities are styling the butter yellow colour trend this summer.

1. SABRINA ELBA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Wearing her form-fitting butter yellow dress with a bright white heel, Elba opted for a fresh colour pallet to liven up her evening attire.

SHOP SABRINA'S LOOK HERE:

Reformation Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress £348 SHOP NOW This pretty cashmere dress is feels so soft and comfortable on the skin.

Stradivarius High Heel Shoes With Ankle Strap £30 SHOP NOW The ankle strap adds a point of interest as well as some additional support.

2. KENDALL JENNER

Style Notes: Butter yellow and blue denim is one of my favourite combinations at the moment. Crafting a casual and comfortable outfit, Jenner's butter yellow shirt added a summery twist to her relaxed ensemble.

SHOP KENDALL'S LOOK HERE:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt £110 SHOP NOW This relaxed linen shirt also comes in 11 other shades.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a bright white tee.

Mother Denim The Dodger Sneak Jeans £344 SHOP NOW These relaxed wide-leg jeans are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

3. EVA LONGORIA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Styling a smart ensemble for a day of press events, Eva Longoria accessories her buttery dress with a tonal bag. Keeping the rest of her look minimal and refined, the actor reached for statement earrings and a strappy heel to tie to all together.

SHOP EVA'S LOOK HERE:

Jacquemus La Robe Bari £935 SHOP NOW This pretty tuxedo dress will style well with brown and blue shades.

Anthropologie The Brea Faux Leather Shoulder Bag £80 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

Aeyde Paige Snake-Effect Leather Sandals £320 SHOP NOW These offer all of the elegance of a classic high heel, without any of the discomfort.

4. SIMONE ASHLEY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Layering yellow-on-yellow, actor Simone Ashley opted for a tonal two-piece that she styled underneath a sunshiny bomber jacket. Wearing light yellow boots and large gold earring, the actor created vivid ensemble that spoke to her playful taste.

SHOP SIMONE ASHLEY'S LOOK HERE:

Massimo Dutti Crew Neck Jacket £129 SHOP NOW Wear with brown jeans for a very 2024 ensemble.

Arket Merino Wool Roll-Neck £34 SHOP NOW A lightweight layer is such an easy way to add a pop of colour to your styling.

& Other Stories Wide Linen Trousers £87 SHOP NOW Style with the matching vest or wear with a white tee.

5. NAOMI WATTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Accessorising her ensemble with dark black sunglasses, slip-on shoes, and jet black bag, actor Naomi Watts leant on the playful nature of her buttery base to elevate her style.

SHOP NAOMI'S LOOK HERE:

Arket Sheer Ramie Shirt - Pale Yellow - Arket Gb £77 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

Arket A-Line Ramie Skirt £87 SHOP NOW This pretty yellow skirt is destined to sell out.

Raye Mia Mule £191 SHOP NOW The hardy mules are perfect for in-between weather days.

6. ELSA HOSK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Opting for a refined and polished silhouette, Hosk opted for an elegant gown on the paler shade on the butter yellow spectrum. Letting the soft yellow shade lead the look, Hosk's light yellow dress added more character to her outfit than any cream item could.

SHOP ELSA'S LOOK HERE:

Jacquemus La Robe Fino Panelled Gown £1220 SHOP NOW This also comes in black