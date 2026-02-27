I know we have a new It girl on our hands when I find myself writing about what they're wearing two days in a row. That new It girl is Sarah Pidgeon of recent Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessettefame, and she's currently hitting the front rows at Milan Fashion Week.
Yesterday, while en route to the Prada F/W 26 show (a likely place for the woman who portrays Carolyn Bessette Kennedy to be), Pidgeon was photographed wearing head-to-toe Prada, including the It color of last spring and summer: yes, butter yellow. I don't know about you, but I grew quite fatigued of hearing about, seeing, and discussing butter yellow last year, but that doesn't necessarily mean I don't like it and no longer want to wear it. It's a great color, but the question is how do we make it look fresh in 2026? The answer lies in Pidgeon's outfit. She wore a fringed butter-yellow knee skirt paired with an oatmeal-colored sheer cashmere tank. Oatmeal is the new neutral color trend people are reaching for right now, and as you can see, it looks especially elegant and modern when paired with butter yellow.
Keep scrolling to shop the combination and see Pidgeon in all her Milan Fashion Week glory.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.