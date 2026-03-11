I’ll admit, I’ve become a bit perfume-obsessed ever since becoming a beauty editor and making “adult” money. Fragrance was never something I could justify splurging on until recent years, and now, I have to physically restrain myself from hitting “purchase” on the latest drop from my personal favorite brands. However, all financial boundaries fly out the window when I spot a sale—and right now, Nordstrom is hosting its coveted Beauty Savings Event, where all of your favorite beauty goodies are ripe for restocking (or perfect to purchase) now that prices are shaved by 15%. But don’t wait—the sale ends on March 15, and I guarantee these rarely discounted bottles will stick around long.
Though there were plenty of the usual perpetrators on sale, I physically gasped upon spotting viral sensations like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540, Jo Malone’s cult classic Wood Sage & Sea Salt, and Who What Wear beauty award-winning fragrance Amouage Guidance lining the sale rack. I refreshed my page for the suspected error message, but no such thing was found—and so, I share with you my secret sale findings that will check off every perfume collector’s wishlist. Without further ado, the 13 fragrance deals you need to take advantage of before this Nordstrom sale ends.
13 Must-See Fragrance Deals at Nordstrom’s Beauty Savings Event
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Perhaps one of the most iconic fragrances of the past few years is Baccarat Rouge 540. It's been duped more times than we can count (though we did round up less-expensive options for you here), but now, you can snag this amber-and-saffron cocktail for less than $200.
Parfums de Marly
Delina Exclusif Parfum
Jo Malone London
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
This Jo Malone scent is classic for a reason. It's a personal favorite of Meghan Markle's, and its slightly woody, mineral-forward composition knits itself together in a refreshingly refined way. Call it coastal chic or a "clean girl" scent—this fragrance defies categorization and the passage of time.
Miu Miu
Miutine Eau de Parfum
If you ask any Gen Z beauty editor what their favorite perfume is right now, they'll respond with "Miutine." This dreamy scent is a symphony of wild strawberry and vanilla, dashed with polarizing brown sugar and patchouli. Sweet, yet sophisticated, it's the Miu Miu persona in a bottle.
BYREDO
Mojave Ghost Eau De Parfum
Cool people everywhere know the power of Byredo's Mojave Ghost. It's clean, a little woody, the slightest bit fruity, and a whole lot of androgynously sexy. If you're looking for your next day-to-night scent, this is the bottle to invest in—especially while it's on sale.
Narciso Rodriguez
For Her Pure Musc Eau de Parfum
If you're anything like me, you probably can't stop watching FX's Love Story—a dramatized retelling of the captivating, yet doomed romance of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. You'll likely recognize the name Narciso Rodriguez as CBK's longtime friend from Calvin Klein and the designer of her famous wedding dress. Now, you can snag one of the established designer's chic fragrances on sale (and in a minimalist bottle that I think Bessette would have adored).
AMOUAGE
Guidance Eau De Parfum
Regarded as one of the most noble perfume houses in history, Amouage's fragrances are the stuff of royalty—and Guidance is no exception. You can likely smell its finery from the price tag alone, which retails at full price for a staggering near-$400, but you can nab it for $59 less if you shop today.
Chloé
Atelier Des Fleurs Vanilla Planifolia Eau de Parfum
Spotting a Chloé Atelier Des Fleurs scent on sale is the beauty equivalent of snagging that Tom Ford-era Gucci button-down on The Real Real. It's rare, but when it happens, it's kismet—so you better run to the checkout tab while you can.
Yves Saint Laurent
Libre Eau de Parfum
YSL's Libre Eau de Parfum is the kind of signature scent that gets you stopped on sidewalks, in coffee shops, and on the subway. It's a musky floral that makes a statement, and it might just go down in fragrance history as one of the most viral perfume sensations of the 21st century. If you're in need of a restock (or simply want to know what all the buzz is about), I suggest you snag it while it's on sale.
Prada
Les Infusions Infusion de Santal Chai Eau de Parfum
I recently acquired this cozy fragrance for myself, and I believe it's the perfect scent to transition out of the colder months into the sweet warmth of spring. Its base is a chai latte accord spiced with sandalwood and musk, offering a deliciously tea-inspired scent that adds warmth and personality to any look.
Parfums de Marly
Valaya Exclusif Parfum
Parfums de Marly's Valaya Exclusif is one of the most elegant fragrances you can wear, IMO. The scent delicately dances between fragrant almond, sandalwood, vanilla, and a bouquet of bergamot and pristine white flowers—all while entrancing the wearer in a cloud of non-cloying powdery notes. It's sharp and sophisticated, like a Chanel tweed jacket.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum
Unisex fragrance lovers, rejoice—Maison Francis Kurkdjian's gorgeous Gentle Fluidity is on sale for as little as $153. This golden bottle houses a musky amber fragrance with hints of juniper berries, vanilla, and wood dancing on the streams of each spray. Something you and your partner can easily share. Romantic, no?
Maison Margiela Replica
Springtime in a Park Eau de Toilette
The smell of spring is finally in the air, and so it, too, should be on your clothes. As if Nordstrom knew your perfume collection was in need of spring cleaning, the retailer put this juicy floral under the sale spotlight for you. Lily of the valley is twisted with pear and musk to form this not-so-sweet, yet not-too-musky scent that ensnares the senses in transitional seasons.
TOM FORD
Santal Blush Eau de Parfum
Now that we've found your spring scent, it's time to move onto summer. Something about this solar santal scent from Tom Ford makes the mind drift to warmer climates—beach hotels with sandalwood-scented lobbies, bright ylang-ylang florals, and wind-down drinks dashed with cinnamon.
Jo Malone London
Beach Blossom Cologne
Headed somewhere tropical? First, I'm jealous. Second, if Tom Ford's summery santal scent didn't fit your fancy, this coconut-forward floral from Jo Malone will. I personally keep this scent around for beach vacations and oceanside summer escapades.