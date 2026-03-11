Running to Checkout—Baccarat Rouge, Miu Miu Miutine, and 13 Other Perfumes Are on Sale At Nordstrom Today

Don’t wait.

Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News
An image of two unlabeled perfume bottles.
(Image credit: Vault Stock)

I’ll admit, I’ve become a bit perfume-obsessed ever since becoming a beauty editor and making “adult” money. Fragrance was never something I could justify splurging on until recent years, and now, I have to physically restrain myself from hitting “purchase” on the latest drop from my personal favorite brands. However, all financial boundaries fly out the window when I spot a sale—and right now, Nordstrom is hosting its coveted Beauty Savings Event, where all of your favorite beauty goodies are ripe for restocking (or perfect to purchase) now that prices are shaved by 15%. But don’t wait—the sale ends on March 15, and I guarantee these rarely discounted bottles will stick around long.

Though there were plenty of the usual perpetrators on sale, I physically gasped upon spotting viral sensations like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540, Jo Malone’s cult classic Wood Sage & Sea Salt, and Who What Wear beauty award-winning fragrance Amouage Guidance lining the sale rack. I refreshed my page for the suspected error message, but no such thing was found—and so, I share with you my secret sale findings that will check off every perfume collector’s wishlist. Without further ado, the 13 fragrance deals you need to take advantage of before this Nordstrom sale ends.

13 Must-See Fragrance Deals at Nordstrom’s Beauty Savings Event