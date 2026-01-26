Sorry, Black Pants—This Trend Is Making Basic White T-Shirts Look 10x Cooler for 2026

If you’re a fan of the plain white T-shirt, don’t worry, I am too. It’s a piece that is truly a necessity for everyone’s closets. The main issue many might have with building an outfit with a white tee is how plain it can look. While I love my white tees, I've been looking for ways to make them look more interesting with my 2026 outfits, and Lori Harveyrecently stepped out in a pant trend that does just that.
For a night out with friends, Harvey opted to wear her t-shirt with a pair of checked pants by Bottega Veneta, with a fur coat and classic pointed-toe heels. To accessorize, she wore chunky aviator sunglasses and a simple white clutch. Her pants were the star of her look, and while her white t-shirt wasn’t the focal point, it married the entire outfit together seamlessly. Plaid pants are hands-down the easiest route to style your basic tees in a cooler way.
If you’re into Harvey’s styling trick, keep scrolling to recreate her look and shop similar items.
