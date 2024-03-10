It's True: This Trending Trouser Colour Makes Every Outfit Look Expensive

By Natalie Munro
published

For its rich and decadent looking qualities, it's no surprise that the brown dress trend has become one of the most prevalent of the season. Styling so well with soft beiges and vivid golds, we seen celebrities, influencers, editors and stylists embrace the warm shade on the regular as of late. Now, having styled dresses throughout the season, fashion people are channeling the colour in another form, and it looks like brown trousers are becoming the new black.

brown trouser trend

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

In longline and often wide-leg cuts, stylish people I follow can't stop wearing this new-season trend. Retaining the same versatility as any other neutral shade, the brown trouser trend contributes an elegant foundation to an outfit that can be styled easily with the greys, beiges and blacks that typically dominate our wardrobes.

brown trousers

(Image credit: @monikh)

Reaching for brown trousers over black or navy will naturally bring an earthy and grounding element to a look. Layer your outfit up with similarly natural tones such as olive green or sky blue to create a cohesive outfit that feels fresh, vibrant and spring-ready.

brown trouser trend

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Already a firm favourite amongst the style set, we've already spotted Alexa Chung donning a pair. Wearing hers with light layers featuring tones of rust and beige, Chung's brown trouser adds dimension to her outfit without overwhelming out look.

brown trouser trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To shop the staple fashion people backing for spring, read on to discover our edit of the best brown trousers available to buy right now.

SHOP CHIC BROWN TROUSERS HERE:

Wide-Leg Pleated Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Pleated Wool Trousers

This chocolate brown trouser will style well with a beige knit or camel layer.

brown trousers
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Elasticated Waist Relaxed Trousers

These also come in black, blue and beige.

Evidence Pleated Wool-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
Petar Petrov
Evidence Pleated Wool-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Wear with ankle boots right now, but style with strappy sandals during summer.

Libbra Pleated Wool and Mohair-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
MAX MARA
Libbra Pleated Wool and Mohair-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

This rich wool and mohair blend will keep you cosy and comfortable this season.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

Reformation's Mason Pants are a Who What Wear team favourite.

Wide Wool-Blend Trousers
Arket
Wide Wool-Blend Trousers

The brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down this season.

Farrah Slim Flare Trouser
Whistles
Farrah Slim Flare Trouser

These slightly flared trousers work to elongate the leg.

Wide Press Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press Crease Trousers

Style with colourful trainers or wear with casual loafer

Hangar Linen Wide-Leg Pants
MAX MARA
Hangar Linen Wide-Leg Pants

With a high-rise finish and a wide-leg cut, these are easy to dress up with heel and silk blouse for the evening.

Flared Cargo Trousers
H&M
Flared Cargo Trousers

Cargo trousers are back on the up this spring.

Penney High Rise Relaxed Flare Corduroy Pants
Reformation
Penney High Rise Relaxed Flare Corduroy Pants

These relaxed cord trousers would look chic with a denim jacket or cream knit.

