It's True: This Trending Trouser Colour Makes Every Outfit Look Expensive

For its rich and decadent looking qualities, it's no surprise that the brown dress trend has become one of the most prevalent of the season. Styling so well with soft beiges and vivid golds, we seen celebrities, influencers, editors and stylists embrace the warm shade on the regular as of late. Now, having styled dresses throughout the season, fashion people are channeling the colour in another form, and it looks like brown trousers are becoming the new black.

In longline and often wide-leg cuts, stylish people I follow can't stop wearing this new-season trend. Retaining the same versatility as any other neutral shade, the brown trouser trend contributes an elegant foundation to an outfit that can be styled easily with the greys, beiges and blacks that typically dominate our wardrobes.

Reaching for brown trousers over black or navy will naturally bring an earthy and grounding element to a look. Layer your outfit up with similarly natural tones such as olive green or sky blue to create a cohesive outfit that feels fresh, vibrant and spring-ready.

Already a firm favourite amongst the style set, we've already spotted Alexa Chung donning a pair. Wearing hers with light layers featuring tones of rust and beige, Chung's brown trouser adds dimension to her outfit without overwhelming out look.

To shop the staple fashion people backing for spring, read on to discover our edit of the best brown trousers available to buy right now.

SHOP CHIC BROWN TROUSERS HERE:

COS Wide-Leg Pleated Wool Trousers £115 SHOP NOW This chocolate brown trouser will style well with a beige knit or camel layer.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Elasticated Waist Relaxed Trousers £28 SHOP NOW These also come in black, blue and beige.

Petar Petrov Evidence Pleated Wool-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants £660 SHOP NOW Wear with ankle boots right now, but style with strappy sandals during summer.

MAX MARA Libbra Pleated Wool and Mohair-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants £600 SHOP NOW This rich wool and mohair blend will keep you cosy and comfortable this season.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW Reformation's Mason Pants are a Who What Wear team favourite.

Arket Wide Wool-Blend Trousers £119 SHOP NOW The brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down this season.

Whistles Farrah Slim Flare Trouser £139 £89 SHOP NOW These slightly flared trousers work to elongate the leg.

& Other Stories Wide Press Crease Trousers £77 SHOP NOW Style with colourful trainers or wear with casual loafer

MAX MARA Hangar Linen Wide-Leg Pants £435 SHOP NOW With a high-rise finish and a wide-leg cut, these are easy to dress up with heel and silk blouse for the evening.

H&M Flared Cargo Trousers £20 SHOP NOW Cargo trousers are back on the up this spring.