It's True: This Trending Trouser Colour Makes Every Outfit Look Expensive
For its rich and decadent looking qualities, it's no surprise that the brown dress trend has become one of the most prevalent of the season. Styling so well with soft beiges and vivid golds, we seen celebrities, influencers, editors and stylists embrace the warm shade on the regular as of late. Now, having styled dresses throughout the season, fashion people are channeling the colour in another form, and it looks like brown trousers are becoming the new black.
In longline and often wide-leg cuts, stylish people I follow can't stop wearing this new-season trend. Retaining the same versatility as any other neutral shade, the brown trouser trend contributes an elegant foundation to an outfit that can be styled easily with the greys, beiges and blacks that typically dominate our wardrobes.
Reaching for brown trousers over black or navy will naturally bring an earthy and grounding element to a look. Layer your outfit up with similarly natural tones such as olive green or sky blue to create a cohesive outfit that feels fresh, vibrant and spring-ready.
Already a firm favourite amongst the style set, we've already spotted Alexa Chung donning a pair. Wearing hers with light layers featuring tones of rust and beige, Chung's brown trouser adds dimension to her outfit without overwhelming out look.
To shop the staple fashion people backing for spring, read on to discover our edit of the best brown trousers available to buy right now.
SHOP CHIC BROWN TROUSERS HERE:
This chocolate brown trouser will style well with a beige knit or camel layer.
These also come in black, blue and beige.
Wear with ankle boots right now, but style with strappy sandals during summer.
This rich wool and mohair blend will keep you cosy and comfortable this season.
The brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down this season.
With a high-rise finish and a wide-leg cut, these are easy to dress up with heel and silk blouse for the evening.
These relaxed cord trousers would look chic with a denim jacket or cream knit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
It's Official: Boho Fashion is Back, and We're About to Dress Like It's 2004 Again
Dust off your disc belts.
By Remy Farrell
-
6 Spring Colour Combinations to Try If You Want to Look On-Trend in 2024
Perfect pairings.
By Remy Farrell
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Crystal Underwear With Platforms in Paris
C'est magnifique!
By Eliza Huber
-
7 Major Spring Outfit Trends That Are Giving Florals a Run for Their Money
The new classics.
By Remy Farrell
-
5 Chic and Tasteful Shoe Trends I’ve Seen All Over Paris This Week
Put your French foot forward.
By Natalie Munro
-
8 Spring Print Trends That Will Make You Want to Break Up With Quiet Luxury
Minimalists need not apply.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I Just Did a Wardrobe Clean-Out—7 Items Now on Pause, and 7 Anti-Trend Items Replacing Them
Time for spring cleaning.
By Remy Farrell
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Dressed Like a Modern-Day "Swan" for Dinner in Paris
Next-level elegance.
By Allyson Payer