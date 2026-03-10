For the past few years, one skirt style has dominated spring and summer months: the white cotton maxi. It's a trend that my colleagues have covered ad nauseam, providing our readers with styling ideas, celebrity inspiration, and more. While it's a thoroughly classic silhouette, it doesn't feel quite as fresh as it used to a few seasons ago. When the weather heats up this year, I predict we'll be seeing a different style skyrocket in popularity: brown suede miniskirts.
Why? First, it aligns perfectly with the boho resurgence championed by influential brands like Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Zimmermann. Second, it just got Lola Tung's coveted stamp of approval. The star of the upcoming comedy-horror film Forbidden Fruits just attended Miu Miu's fall 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. She styled her suede Miu Miu mini with a striped V-neck sweater layered over a blue button-down shirt and added a couple of coordinating brown accessories.
Plus, I've been seeing this exact skirt style pop up in the new arrivals sections of brands like Khaite, Tom Ford, Zara, Sézane, and many other trend-defining labels. Scroll down to shop the skirt for yourself.
On Lola Tung: Miu Miu shirt, sweater, skirt, bag, and shoes
