The Forbidden Fruits Cast Talks Witchy Outfits, Viral TikToks, Reality TV, and More

Erin Fitzpatrick's avatar
By
published
in News
Forbidden Fruits cast poses for Who What Wear.
(Image credit: Emman Montalvan; Styling: (Shipp) Coach dress; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes; (Tung) Coach blazer, T-shirt, jeans, scarf, shoes, bag, and necklaces; (Pedretti) Coach dress and scarf; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes; (Reinhart) Coach vest, T-shirt, scarf, skirt, boots, and bag)

What are your plans for March 27? If it's not seeing Forbidden Fruits in theaters, you may want to reconsider. I'll give you four reasons why: Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp. The quartet stars in the comedy-horror movie about coworkers at a mall store who start a secret witch cult. Intrigued? So am I.

Who What Wear profiled all four Forbidden Fruits leading ladies for our 2026 Spring Issue. The article includes an in-depth interview and a photo shoot filled with designer clothes by Thom Browne, Coach, Gucci, and more. Our accompanying video features a lighthearted twist on the traditional celebrity roundtable interview format. We invited the cast to a Marie Antoinette–worthy tea party to discuss everything from Pedretti's favorite viral TikTok sound ("Berries and Cream") to Reinhart's indulgence of the moment (hot-fudge sundaes). Watch the full video below.

The Cast of Forbidden Fruits Throw a Tea Party | Who What Wear - YouTube The Cast of Forbidden Fruits Throw a Tea Party | Who What Wear - YouTube
Watch On

Forbidden Fruits cast wears Thom Browne.

(Image credit: Emman Montalvan; Styling: (Reinhart) Thom Browne blazer, shirt, vest, tie, and skirt; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes; (Shipp) Thom Browne coat, shirt, vest, tie, and skirt; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes; (Tung) Thom Browne coat, shirt, vest, tie, and skirt; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes; (Pedretti) Thom Browne blazer, shirt, vest, tie, and skirt; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes)

Click here to read our interview and see our designer-filled photo shoot with the cast of Forbidden Fruits.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.