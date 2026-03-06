Making Bootcut Jeans Look Pretty for Spring Is Easy—Wear Them Like This

If you've been reading Who What Wear lately, chances are that you've already ordered a pair of bootcut jeans. We've been talking about them a lot because people have been wearing them a lot. Celebrities, in particular, have fully embraced the comeback style this year, and Olivia Rodrigo is the latest to join her fellow It girls, such as Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk.
I chose to show you the bootcut-jeans outfit Rodrigo wore this week while out in NYC because she cracked the code to making bootcut jeans look pretty. (If anyone can, it's her.) The easy formula includes a pastel coat or jacket, bootcut jeans, of course, and block-heel pumps. It's a bit '90s coded and a bit French-girl coded, which will always be two highly coveted aesthetics. It's also a perfect winter-to-spring transitional outfit. So, yeah, it checks a lot of boxes.
