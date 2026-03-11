At Who What Wear, Paris is one of our favorite places to discuss when it comes to aspirational style because, whether it's a Parisian who lives there or someone visiting, the city always brings out the best in people. I'm not talking about personalities but about their fashion sense, their chic outfits. Case in point: Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was just seen in the city during Paris Fashion Week wearing an elegant denim ensemble.
Cropped bootcut jeans are the perfect denim silhouette to add to your winter-to-spring rotation. Their shorter length offers a light and breathable feel, avoiding the heaviness of full-length denim. And the ankle boots? They're among the most polished options to wear with cropped bootcut jeans. The hem of the jeans sits neatly just above the tops of the boots, lending a polished, streamlined appearance.
If this cropped bootcut jeans and ankle boots combination is chic enough for Edgar-Jones in Paris, it's certainly good enough for me in NYC—and for you, wherever you are. Keep scrolling to see her full look and shop the best cropped bootcut jeans and boots to re-create it from now until May.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.