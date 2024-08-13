Bella Hadid and London Women Are Wearing the Elevated Jacket That COS and Massimo Dutti Can't Keep In Stock

As we move towards autumn, I'm eager to start integrating a few well-chosen cool-weather buys into my wardrobe, and having monitored the runway collections and consulted with my stylish colleagues, a certain It item has floated up to the top of my wish list for the season ahead.

It seems I'm not the only one to come down with this very particular shopping bug—I've just spotted Bella Hadid in the exact item I'm keen to own. Wearing a brown suede jacket at home this week, Hadid has just cemented it as an autumn 2024 must-have.

Wearing hers in a relaxed blazer silhouette, the model paired the suede layer with black trousers and a laid-back blue button-down. With a slouchy shape and matte finish, a suede jacket can add an effortlessly chic vibe to countless casual looks.

Already a mainstay in the wardrobes of many a stylish Londoner, the style set is wearing the trending jacket with jeans and cotton trousers right now, but I expect to see it styled with cosy wool trousers and luxe cashmere knits as we near the end of the year.

\Composed of a hardy leather fabric, suede jackets are naturally long-wearing, and so you can easily pick up a pre-loved or vintage style at secondhand fashion retailers. Below, I've included a chic secondhand style from French brand A.P.C., but sites including eBay, Vestaire Collective and Vinted are brimming with timeless finds.

If you'd rather shop a new-season version then you're also in luck, as both high-street and designer brands are offering elegant iterations at a range of price points. COS' take sold out in just a couple of days and Massimo Dutti's swiftly followed suit, but fret not, for I've found the best styles that still have stock.

Read on to discover my edit of the best brown suede jackets.

SHOP THE BEST BROWN SUEDE JACKETS:

Suede Leather Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
Suede Leather Blazer Zw Collection

This cropped style went straight on my wish list.

suede jacket
Sézane
Will Jacket

Style over a boxy tee or wear with a boho blouse.

Blair Vegan Suede Jacket
Free People
Blair Vegan Suede Jacket

The vegan suede composition means that you can wash this at home with cold water.

suede jacket
Miu Miu
Suede Jacket

Style with the matching skirt for a directional look.

Soft Suede Shirt Tobacco
Toteme - INT
Soft Suede Shirt Tobacco

This also comes in yellow and blue.

Jacke Alaina
LAMARQUE
Jacke Alaina

Shop this before it sells out again.

APC, Pre-Loved SuedeJacket
APC
Jacket

Pre-loved websites are brimming with excellent buys like this chic A.P.C. suede bomber jacket.

Suede Leather Trench Coat
MASSIMO DUTTI
Suede Leather Trench Coat

The longer iteration of the brand's sell-out shorter style is destined to fly by autumn.

Bohdi Western Suede Biker
Whistles
Bohdi Western Suede Biker

This lightweight jacket is perfect for summer-to-autumn styling.

Veda Houston Suede Jacket
Reformation
Veda Houston Suede Jacket

The fringe detailing adds a playful element.

Magda Butrym, Suede Jacket
Magda Butrym
Suede Jacket

We're still very into chocolate brown.

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

