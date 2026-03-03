Black Jackets Are Fine, But It Girls Know That This Jacket Color Trend Looks Cooler With White Jeans

Paris Fashion Week is a time when runway trends take center stage. However, I look at more than just the runways; I look at the street style to show me exactly where I should keep my finger on the pulse. And the looks from Paris have already shown me several outfit trends that I must try for spring. Lately, the It girls that are in town for PFW are leaning toward casual chic outfits and simple color combinations. Bella Hadid’s recent outfit is proof.
While on her way to the Saint Laurent F/W 26 show, Hadid wore a jacket color trend that many skip over in favor of black jackets. It was a tan bomber jacket (Saint Laurent, of course) and crisp white jeans with black loafers. Layered underneath her jacket, she wore a black hoodie, and to accessorize, she added a large pair of black sunglasses and a black Saint Laurent Amalia shoulder bag in the shape of a crescent moon. Her tan jacket made her white jeans pop even more in a cool way. White jeans tend to get a bad rep for being dated, but colorblocking with tan outerwear made her outfit look much fresher for 2026.
If you’re on the market for ways to make your white jeans look less dated and more like Hadid’s cool girl-coded outfit, keep scrolling to recreate her look and shop similar items.