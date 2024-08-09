I Literally Gasped When I Saw These Expensive-Looking H&M Blouses—They're Perfect for My Boho Era

Since Chloé's A/W 2024 runway show in February this year, I've been unable to shake my obsession with everything boho. Newly enamoured by ruffles, frills, lace and volume, I've been waiting patiently for boho-inspired collections to launch in-store ever since.

Craving a boho-boost, you can imagine my delight when I can stumbled across H&M's store-front this week to find the trend was—at last—out in full force. Peppering the shop floor, feminine and elegant boho blouses rift of the trend set by the A/W runways, encapsulating an elegant energy in a relaxed and laid-back way. What's more is that the fabrics look premium and not cheap or flimsy, because we all know this is one trend that can easily veer into looking a little throwaway or costume-like.

(Image credit: H&M)

Perfect for styling with jeans, skirts and tailored trousers as we move into the autumn months, the pretty top trend is set to be a key seasonal buy.

With a wide range of styles to choose from, I've edited their collection down into the 12 new blouses that I love the most. Read on to discover and shop H&M's boho blouses below.

SHOP H&M'S BOHO BLOUSES HERE:

H&M Sheer Tie-Neck Blouse £50 SHOP NOW The voluminous blouse will move with you beautifully as you walk. This is the one that stopped me in my tracks on Regent Street.

H&M Crinkled Frill-Trimmed Blouse £16 SHOP NOW This also comes in a pretty apricot shade.

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Blouse £28 SHOP NOW The ruffle detailing adds such a pretty, feminine edge.

H&M Crinkled Frill-Trimmed Blouse £16 SHOP NOW Such a pretty, warm colour.

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Lace Blouse £40 SHOP NOW Trust me—this will sell out very soon.

H&M Frill-Trimmed Blouse £19 SHOP NOW The semi-sheer blouse can be worn on top of a vest top or on its own.

H&M Sheer Tie-Neck Blouse £50 SHOP NOW Style with plenty of jewels or that neckline is enough go without.