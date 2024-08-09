I Literally Gasped When I Saw These Expensive-Looking H&M Blouses—They're Perfect for My Boho Era
Since Chloé's A/W 2024 runway show in February this year, I've been unable to shake my obsession with everything boho. Newly enamoured by ruffles, frills, lace and volume, I've been waiting patiently for boho-inspired collections to launch in-store ever since.
Craving a boho-boost, you can imagine my delight when I can stumbled across H&M's store-front this week to find the trend was—at last—out in full force. Peppering the shop floor, feminine and elegant boho blouses rift of the trend set by the A/W runways, encapsulating an elegant energy in a relaxed and laid-back way. What's more is that the fabrics look premium and not cheap or flimsy, because we all know this is one trend that can easily veer into looking a little throwaway or costume-like.
Perfect for styling with jeans, skirts and tailored trousers as we move into the autumn months, the pretty top trend is set to be a key seasonal buy.
With a wide range of styles to choose from, I've edited their collection down into the 12 new blouses that I love the most. Read on to discover and shop H&M's boho blouses below.
SHOP H&M'S BOHO BLOUSES HERE:
The voluminous blouse will move with you beautifully as you walk. This is the one that stopped me in my tracks on Regent Street.
Style on its own during summer or layer underneath a leather jacket in autumn.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
