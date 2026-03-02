Not Blazers, Barn Coats, or Windbreakers—Suddenly, Chic Women Prefer *This* Elegant Jacket Trend

While I take pride in being able to spot the biggest trends of the season from a mile away, sometimes more niche micro-trends emerge seemingly in the blink of an eye and are suddenly everywhere I look. After researching the major jacket trends of spring 2026 months ago based on the runways and early shopping data, my conclusion was that nipped-in blazers, barn coats, and windbreakers were set to be the top styles to know. So color me surprised to notice that the first few spring outfits that chicest women are wearing feature none of those and instead a newer silhouette: jackets with frog closures, toggles, and hook-and-eye clasps.
These jackets run the gamut from military-esque Napoleon styles to minimalist cardigans to opulent satin finishes, so while the exact jacket silhouette ranges in shape and style, the key detail I'm noticing is the design of the closures. In place of traditional buttons, the intricate embroidery and unique toggle-like closures are what make even the simplest of outfits feel much more elegant and intentional. In fact, the chic people I've seen styling the trend are wearing their jackets as tops and pairing them with staples like classic trousers and denim. Ahead, see how fashion people are wearing frog-closure jackets and shop our favorite versions below.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.