7 Trendy Basics I'm Buying Now and Wearing Through Fall

They may not be the most fun thing to shop for, but basics are truly the backbone of a wardrobe. They're the things you'll wear the most, no matter the time of year or occasion. When a new season is approaching, the wardrobe-related thing I do first is take stock of my basics and make a list of what I want to replace and add to my collection. But despite how useful they are, the fact of the matter is that basics are inherently boring, no matter how you look at it, so I'm here to talk about trendy basics.

Trendy basics are those items that work with lots of different outfits and that you'll still get tons of wear out of, but they look current and fresh. That said, they aren't items that'll go out of style after one season. They have longevity.

As we approach that transitional time of year, I'm beginning to shop for a few specific trendy basics that I can start wearing now and throughout the fall season—think light jackets, denim, and dresses. This well-edited assortment of seven standout items are sure to see you through many upcoming occasions, so you can thank me later.

On that note, keep scrolling to shop seven trendy basics I'm buying this season (and recommend you do too).

Elevated Denim Skirts

Instead of denim miniskirts, I’m shopping for elevated styles like dark denim pencil skirts and flared midi skirts.

Woman wearing a denim pencil skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop Elevated Denim Skirts

Gaia Skirt
Agolde
Gaia Skirt

Delilah Denim Midi Skirt
Reformation
Delilah Denim Midi Skirt

Madewell, Denim Circle Midi Skirt in Java Wash
Madewell
Denim Circle Midi Skirt in Java Wash

Barn Jackets

Light jackets always perplex me but this season, I’m putting a no-brainer barn jacket—the ultimate casual lightweight jacket trend—on my wishlist.

Woman wearing a barn jacket and jeans in NYC

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop Barn Jackets

Annandale Corduroy-Trimmed Quilted Shell Jacket
Barbour
Annandale Corduroy-Trimmed Quilted Shell Jacket

The Barn Jacket
Everlane
The Barn Jacket

MW, Cropped Cargo Jacket
MW
Cropped Cargo Jacket

Leopard-Print Soes

Leopard print is set to be huge this fall. I'm getting a head start by shopping for a chic pair of leopard-print shoes (which are surprisingly versatile.

Woman wearing jeans and leopard-print heels

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Leopard-Print Shoes

Slingback Pumps
H&M
Slingback Pumps

Manolo Blahnik, Verallii Lleopard-Print Suede Ballet Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Verallii Lleopard-Print Suede Ballet Flats

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mules

Bubble Skirts

Bubble skirts are definitely one of the trendier items on this list, but I think this is one that's going to stick around for awhile.

Woman wearing a white bubble miniskirt

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Shop Bubble Skirts

Poplin Bubble Skirt
Helsa
Poplin Bubble Skirt

Stevie Black Bubble Mini Skirt
Dissh
Stevie Black Bubble Mini Skirt

Alani Shirred Waist Bubble Hem Skirt
ASTR the Label
Alani Shirred Waist Bubble Hem Skirt

Boat Shoes

In case you haven’t heard, boat shoes are here to dethrone loafers, initiated by the viral Miu Miu pair that’s sold out everywhere. Luckily, there are plenty of other brands making chic boat shoes.

Woman wearing a striped sweater and Miu Miu boat shoes

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop Boat Shoes

'authentic Original' Boat Shoe
Sperry
Authentic Original Boat Shoes

Suede Lace-Up Moccasins
Miu Miu
Suede Lace-Up Moccasins

Boast Boat Shoe
Jeffrey Campbell
Boast Boat Shoes

Burgundy Bags

Not all basics fall under the categories of wearables like tees, jeans, jackets, etc. Accessories such as handbags can also be classified as basics. And the bag trend I have my eye on for fall is burgundy bags, which I’ll be wearing instead of black ones.

Woman wearing a trench coat and jeans in Paris

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop Burgundy Bags

Gaia Shoulder Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Gaia Shoulder Bag

Small Andiamo Bag
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo Bag

Jackie Leather Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Jackie Leather Shoulder Bag

Polo Sweaters

Polo necklines have been everywhere this year, and you expect the style to transition to fall in the form of sweaters.

Olivia Perez wearing a camel sweater and cream skirt

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop Polo Sweaters

Polo Collar Knit Sweater
English Factory
Polo Collar Knit Sweater

Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Polo
J.Crew
Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Polo

Aritzia, Peggy Polo Sweater
Aritzia
Peggy Polo Sweater

