7 Trendy Basics I'm Buying Now and Wearing Through Fall

They may not be the most fun thing to shop for, but basics are truly the backbone of a wardrobe. They're the things you'll wear the most, no matter the time of year or occasion. When a new season is approaching, the wardrobe-related thing I do first is take stock of my basics and make a list of what I want to replace and add to my collection. But despite how useful they are, the fact of the matter is that basics are inherently boring, no matter how you look at it, so I'm here to talk about trendy basics.

Trendy basics are those items that work with lots of different outfits and that you'll still get tons of wear out of, but they look current and fresh. That said, they aren't items that'll go out of style after one season. They have longevity.

As we approach that transitional time of year, I'm beginning to shop for a few specific trendy basics that I can start wearing now and throughout the fall season—think light jackets, denim, and dresses. This well-edited assortment of seven standout items are sure to see you through many upcoming occasions, so you can thank me later.

On that note, keep scrolling to shop seven trendy basics I'm buying this season (and recommend you do too).

Elevated Denim Skirts

Instead of denim miniskirts, I’m shopping for elevated styles like dark denim pencil skirts and flared midi skirts.

Barn Jackets

Light jackets always perplex me but this season, I’m putting a no-brainer barn jacket—the ultimate casual lightweight jacket trend—on my wishlist.

Leopard-Print Soes

Leopard print is set to be huge this fall. I'm getting a head start by shopping for a chic pair of leopard-print shoes (which are surprisingly versatile.

Bubble Skirts

Bubble skirts are definitely one of the trendier items on this list, but I think this is one that's going to stick around for awhile.

Boat Shoes

In case you haven’t heard, boat shoes are here to dethrone loafers, initiated by the viral Miu Miu pair that’s sold out everywhere. Luckily, there are plenty of other brands making chic boat shoes.

Burgundy Bags

Not all basics fall under the categories of wearables like tees, jeans, jackets, etc. Accessories such as handbags can also be classified as basics. And the bag trend I have my eye on for fall is burgundy bags, which I’ll be wearing instead of black ones.

Polo Sweaters

Polo necklines have been everywhere this year, and you expect the style to transition to fall in the form of sweaters.

