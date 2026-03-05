I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—These Are the 9 Spring Trends I Care About Most

Including the must-have shoe style.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
A former Nordstrom buyer wearing a pink silk top and a yellow scarf.
(Image credit: Susie Wright)
Jump to category:

If you're a regular Susie Wright follower or reader of her site, So Susie, you already know she's a fashion authority. Between her background as a Nordstrom buyer and her current role as a content creator, great style is simply in her DNA. What's currently at the top of her mind? Spring fashion, of course.

As Wright builds out her spring wardrobe, nine key trends will be front-runners to create her well-styled looks. Below are the items that matter most to Wright, including visual inspiration. Looking to add one or all of the items to your wardrobe? You better believe there are shopping recommendations throughout.

Stand-Collar Jackets

A former Nordstrom buyer wearing a stand-collar jacket and gray jeans.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Sanctuary jacket

"If there's one jacket to add this season, it's a funnel-neck style. This silhouette is sporty and sophisticated, and you'll wear it nonstop. Pair with wide-leg pants, straight-leg jeans, or even a midi skirt for a chic, modern look."

Pink Everything

A former Nordstrom buyer wearing a pink silk top, a yellow scarf, and light-wash jeans.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Tuckernuck top; Mother jeans

"I'm loving this color trend for spring 2026. It's showing up everywhere, from runways to street style to sporty weekend style. Pink pairs nicely with soft neutrals like white and gray or even a brighter color like yellow. Look for cool accessories or anything else that catches your eye!"

Straight-Leg Jeans

A former Nordstrom buyer wearing a cropped jacket and light-wash, straight-leg jeans.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Wright: Mother jeans

"Classic straight-leg jeans are the one style that work for most everyone, and they're so easy to style! You can try a faded-blue wash, but if you want something more polished, go for a rinse wash. So chic!"

Loose Pants