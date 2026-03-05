I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—These Are the 9 Spring Trends I Care About Most

If you're a regular Susie Wright follower or reader of her site, So Susie, you already know she's a fashion authority. Between her background as a Nordstrom buyer and her current role as a content creator, great style is simply in her DNA. What's currently at the top of her mind? Spring fashion, of course.
As Wright builds out her spring wardrobe, nine key trends will be front-runners to create her well-styled looks. Below are the items that matter most to Wright, including visual inspiration. Looking to add one or all of the items to your wardrobe? You better believe there are shopping recommendations throughout.
Stand-Collar Jackets
On Wright: Sanctuary jacket
"If there's one jacket to add this season, it's a funnel-neck style. This silhouette is sporty and sophisticated, and you'll wear it nonstop. Pair with wide-leg pants, straight-leg jeans, or even a midi skirt for a chic, modern look."
Sanctuary
Cotton Twill Jacket
ANINE BING
Roux Jacket
ASTR the Label
Cooper Jacket
SANDRO
Oversized Zip-Up Leather Jacket
Pink Everything
On Wright: Tuckernuck top; Mother jeans
"I'm loving this color trend for spring 2026. It's showing up everywhere, from runways to street style to sporty weekend style. Pink pairs nicely with soft neutrals like white and gray or even a brighter color like yellow. Look for cool accessories or anything else that catches your eye!"
Tuckernuck
Light Pink Dupioni Trapunto Stitch Sofia Shirt
Nordstrom
Cashmere Johnny Collar Short Sleeve Sweater
Open Edit
Drawstring Satin Skirt
Princess Polly
Darnelle Stripe Cardigan
Straight-Leg Jeans
On Wright: Mother jeans
"Classic straight-leg jeans are the one style that work for most everyone, and they're so easy to style! You can try a faded-blue wash, but if you want something more polished, go for a rinse wash. So chic!"