Casual Elegance Is What I’m Going for—10 Low-Key Yet Classy Outfits I'm Copying
The older I've gotten, the more casual my style has become. This. however, isn't something I view as a bad thing. Instead, I find it empowering. Gone are the days of feeling the need to hide myself behind more statement outfits. Now, at the ripe age of 34 and feeling more comfortable in my own skin than I ever have, I've found there's beauty to be had in casual outfits that I never fully appreciated before.
Of course, I still want to look classic and chic, but these attributes aren't tethered to high heels and fanciful dresses. On the contrary, I'd argue the most classic looks are those that rely on more refined, uncontrived items which, depending on the styling, can work casually or formally. It's something you understand more acutely with trial and error—styling ensembles without worrying about whether they "work" or not and getting a feel for what you like in the process. However, if time is short, I've got you.
I went on the hunt for some classic casual outfits to inspire my own looks this season—below are 10 I immediately wanted to copy, and I have a feeling you'll want to, too. Utilising what many of us would call wardrobe "staples" such as blazers, jeans, Oxford shirts, T-shorts and simple skirts, scroll on to see them.
10 CLASSIC CASUAL OUTFITS TO TRY
1. TWEED JACKET + JEANS + MARY JANES
Style Notes: Jeans are at the heart of many a great casual outfit. Lately my favourite way to style them has been with classy pieces—namely a tweed jacket and mary jane shoes, much like Dewett's ensemble above.
2. TRENCH COAT + TEE + WHITE SKIRT
Style Notes: Skirts are enjoying a peak in popularity right now, featuring regularly in the casual outfits of my favourite social media dressers. This outfit is hooked on my current go-to skirt, the white midi, which is made all the more low-key with the addition of a jersey tee and trench coat.
3. KNITTED VEST + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS + CHUNKY BOOTS
Style Notes: The beauty of wide-leg trousers is that they can be dressed up or down on a whim, the latter of which is perfectly demonstrated here with the addition of a knitted vest and Ugg boots. Comfortable and cool? Sign me up.
4. DENIM SHIRT + JEANS + BASKET BAG
Style Notes: Double denim isn't a new trend but, after appearing on the runways of the likes of Celine, Saint Laurent and Chloé, this is a look we're going to see a whole lot more of this season. Handily, it just so happens to be classic and casual, meaning the combination works for a variety of occasions.
5. LEATHER JACKET + TEE + MAXI SKIRT
Style Notes: When it comes to casual outfits, no jacket style is quite as iconic nor can loan itself to as broad a variety of looks as the leather biker. Personally I think black styles look their best paired with more of just that—black. Try a fluid maxi skirt for a pairing that's so current-looking.
6. BLAZER + JEANS + TRAINERS
Style Notes: When I want to elevate an outfit, a blazer is the first thing I reach for. Green is a core colour trend this season—try wearing it by way of tailoring, then offset with jeans and chunky trainers for the ultimate high/low balance.
7. CARDIGAN + WHITE JEANS + BASKET BAG
Style Notes: Denim goes beyond blue jeans—ecru pairs can work just as well in casual outfits and, dare I say, might even look more elegant. I love this relaxed combination featuring a roomy beige cardigan and basket bag.
8. JUMPER + MATCHING SKIRT + KNEE BOOTS
Style Notes: I feel like I become more time-poor by the day, so I'm always on the lookout for easy yet elegant outfits I can assemble in a couple of minutes. This look definitely falls into that category. Let a knitted skirt set do the hard work for you; all you need to consider is what shoe to wear it with.
9. BLACK DRESS + BLACK BAG + SANDALS
Style Notes: We're coming into cotton dress season and I'm ready to embrace them in a big way. For ease I tend to opt for classic colours and stick to the same shade throughout the rest of my outfit—shoes and bags and all. Keep your shoes flat and your dress unembellished and it'll strike the perfect casual/classy balance.
10. OXFORD SHIRT + DENIM SKIRT + BELT
Style Notes: I recently ordered a denim maxi skirt and was immediately struck by how much I loved wearing it. My go-to involves a blue-stripe shirt and statement buckle belt, much like Sasha Mei's.
