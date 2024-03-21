Casual Elegance Is What I’m Going for—10 Low-Key Yet Classy Outfits I'm Copying

The older I've gotten, the more casual my style has become. This. however, isn't something I view as a bad thing. Instead, I find it empowering. Gone are the days of feeling the need to hide myself behind more statement outfits. Now, at the ripe age of 34 and feeling more comfortable in my own skin than I ever have, I've found there's beauty to be had in casual outfits that I never fully appreciated before.

Of course, I still want to look classic and chic, but these attributes aren't tethered to high heels and fanciful dresses. On the contrary, I'd argue the most classic looks are those that rely on more refined, uncontrived items which, depending on the styling, can work casually or formally. It's something you understand more acutely with trial and error—styling ensembles without worrying about whether they "work" or not and getting a feel for what you like in the process. However, if time is short, I've got you.

I went on the hunt for some classic casual outfits to inspire my own looks this season—below are 10 I immediately wanted to copy, and I have a feeling you'll want to, too. Utilising what many of us would call wardrobe "staples" such as blazers, jeans, Oxford shirts, T-shorts and simple skirts, scroll on to see them.

10 CLASSIC CASUAL OUTFITS TO TRY

1. TWEED JACKET + JEANS + MARY JANES

Style Notes: Jeans are at the heart of many a great casual outfit. Lately my favourite way to style them has been with classy pieces—namely a tweed jacket and mary jane shoes, much like Dewett's ensemble above.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Short Jacket with Golden Button £60 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW

Anthropologie Ainsley Leather Mary Jane Block Heels by Maeve £120 SHOP NOW

2. TRENCH COAT + TEE + WHITE SKIRT

Style Notes: Skirts are enjoying a peak in popularity right now, featuring regularly in the casual outfits of my favourite social media dressers. This outfit is hooked on my current go-to skirt, the white midi, which is made all the more low-key with the addition of a jersey tee and trench coat.

Shop the Look:

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW

3. KNITTED VEST + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS + CHUNKY BOOTS

Style Notes: The beauty of wide-leg trousers is that they can be dressed up or down on a whim, the latter of which is perfectly demonstrated here with the addition of a knitted vest and Ugg boots. Comfortable and cool? Sign me up.

Shop the Look:

Jigsaw Cashmere Crew Neck Tank £120 SHOP NOW

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Sheepskin and Suede Ankle Boots in Sand £145 SHOP NOW

4. DENIM SHIRT + JEANS + BASKET BAG

Style Notes: Double denim isn't a new trend but, after appearing on the runways of the likes of Celine, Saint Laurent and Chloé, this is a look we're going to see a whole lot more of this season. Handily, it just so happens to be classic and casual, meaning the combination works for a variety of occasions.

Shop the Look:

Hush Deanna Denim Shirt £79 SHOP NOW

Hush Katie Baggy Straight Jeans £85 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Oversized Raffia Tote £2045 SHOP NOW

5. LEATHER JACKET + TEE + MAXI SKIRT

Style Notes: When it comes to casual outfits, no jacket style is quite as iconic nor can loan itself to as broad a variety of looks as the leather biker. Personally I think black styles look their best paired with more of just that—black. Try a fluid maxi skirt for a pairing that's so current-looking.

Shop the Look:

Mango Leather Biker Jacket £120 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Relaxed T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt £65 SHOP NOW

6. BLAZER + JEANS + TRAINERS

Style Notes: When I want to elevate an outfit, a blazer is the first thing I reach for. Green is a core colour trend this season—try wearing it by way of tailoring, then offset with jeans and chunky trainers for the ultimate high/low balance.

Shop the Look:

JOSEPH Jaden Double-Breasted Cady Blazer £675 SHOP NOW

Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £36 SHOP NOW

New Balance 530 Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW

7. CARDIGAN + WHITE JEANS + BASKET BAG

Style Notes: Denim goes beyond blue jeans—ecru pairs can work just as well in casual outfits and, dare I say, might even look more elegant. I love this relaxed combination featuring a roomy beige cardigan and basket bag.

Shop the Look:

Reiss Mink Harper Chunky Knitted Cardigan £128 SHOP NOW

Hush Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans £89 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Medium Sand Raffia Basket Bag £450 SHOP NOW

8. JUMPER + MATCHING SKIRT + KNEE BOOTS

Style Notes: I feel like I become more time-poor by the day, so I'm always on the lookout for easy yet elegant outfits I can assemble in a couple of minutes. This look definitely falls into that category. Let a knitted skirt set do the hard work for you; all you need to consider is what shoe to wear it with.

Shop the Look:

Sézane Sami Jumper £110 SHOP NOW

Sézane Naelle Skirt £135 SHOP NOW

Sézane Adele Boots £285 SHOP NOW

9. BLACK DRESS + BLACK BAG + SANDALS

Style Notes: We're coming into cotton dress season and I'm ready to embrace them in a big way. For ease I tend to opt for classic colours and stick to the same shade throughout the rest of my outfit—shoes and bags and all. Keep your shoes flat and your dress unembellished and it'll strike the perfect casual/classy balance.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Sai Dress £228 SHOP NOW

THE ROW N/S Park Medium Nubuck Tote £1600 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Leather Ankle Strap Flatform Sandals £45 SHOP NOW

10. OXFORD SHIRT + DENIM SKIRT + BELT

Style Notes: I recently ordered a denim maxi skirt and was immediately struck by how much I loved wearing it. My go-to involves a blue-stripe shirt and statement buckle belt, much like Sasha Mei's.

Shop the Look:

H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt £19 SHOP NOW

Khaite Benny Leather Belt £360 SHOP NOW