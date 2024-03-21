Casual Elegance Is What I’m Going for—10 Low-Key Yet Classy Outfits I'm Copying

The older I've gotten, the more casual my style has become. This. however, isn't something I view as a bad thing. Instead, I find it empowering. Gone are the days of feeling the need to hide myself behind more statement outfits. Now, at the ripe age of 34 and feeling more comfortable in my own skin than I ever have, I've found there's beauty to be had in casual outfits that I never fully appreciated before.

Of course, I still want to look classic and chic, but these attributes aren't tethered to high heels and fanciful dresses. On the contrary, I'd argue the most classic looks are those that rely on more refined, uncontrived items which, depending on the styling, can work casually or formally. It's something you understand more acutely with trial and error—styling ensembles without worrying about whether they "work" or not and getting a feel for what you like in the process. However, if time is short, I've got you.

I went on the hunt for some classic casual outfits to inspire my own looks this season—below are 10 I immediately wanted to copy, and I have a feeling you'll want to, too. Utilising what many of us would call wardrobe "staples" such as blazers, jeans, Oxford shirts, T-shorts and simple skirts, scroll on to see them.

10 CLASSIC CASUAL OUTFITS TO TRY

1. TWEED JACKET + JEANS + MARY JANES

Style Notes: Jeans are at the heart of many a great casual outfit. Lately my favourite way to style them has been with classy pieces—namely a tweed jacket and mary jane shoes, much like Dewett's ensemble above.

Short Jacket With Golden Button
Short Jacket with Golden Button

Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

The Ainsley Leather Mary Jane Block Heels by Maeve
Ainsley Leather Mary Jane Block Heels by Maeve

2. TRENCH COAT + TEE + WHITE SKIRT

Style Notes: Skirts are enjoying a peak in popularity right now, featuring regularly in the casual outfits of my favourite social media dressers. This outfit is hooked on my current go-to skirt, the white midi, which is made all the more low-key with the addition of a jersey tee and trench coat.

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

The Clean Cut T-Shirt
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Lowen Midi Skirt
Lowen Midi Skirt

3. KNITTED VEST + WIDE-LEG TROUSERS + CHUNKY BOOTS

Style Notes: The beauty of wide-leg trousers is that they can be dressed up or down on a whim, the latter of which is perfectly demonstrated here with the addition of a knitted vest and Ugg boots. Comfortable and cool? Sign me up.

Cashmere Crew Neck Tank | Brown
Cashmere Crew Neck Tank

H&M High-Waisted Tailored Trousers
High-Waisted Tailored Trousers

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Sheepskin and Suede Ankle Boots, Sand
Classic Ultra Mini Sheepskin and Suede Ankle Boots in Sand

4. DENIM SHIRT + JEANS + BASKET BAG

Style Notes: Double denim isn't a new trend but, after appearing on the runways of the likes of Celine, Saint Laurent and Chloé, this is a look we're going to see a whole lot more of this season. Handily, it just so happens to be classic and casual, meaning the combination works for a variety of occasions.

Deanna Denim Shirt
Deanna Denim Shirt

Katie Baggy Straight Jeans
Katie Baggy Straight Jeans

Oversized Raffia Tote
Oversized Raffia Tote

5. LEATHER JACKET + TEE + MAXI SKIRT

Style Notes: When it comes to casual outfits, no jacket style is quite as iconic nor can loan itself to as broad a variety of looks as the leather biker. Personally I think black styles look their best paired with more of just that—black. Try a fluid maxi skirt for a pairing that's so current-looking.

Leather Biker Jacket - Women
Leather Biker Jacket

Relaxed T-Shirt
Relaxed T-Shirt

A-Line Midi Skirt
A-Line Midi Skirt

6. BLAZER + JEANS + TRAINERS

Style Notes: When I want to elevate an outfit, a blazer is the first thing I reach for. Green is a core colour trend this season—try wearing it by way of tailoring, then offset with jeans and chunky trainers for the ultimate high/low balance.

Jaden Double-Breasted Cady Blazer
Jaden Double-Breasted Cady Blazer

Mid-Rise Straight Jeans - Women
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

New Balance 530 Sneakers
530 Sneakers

7. CARDIGAN + WHITE JEANS + BASKET BAG

Style Notes: Denim goes beyond blue jeans—ecru pairs can work just as well in casual outfits and, dare I say, might even look more elegant. I love this relaxed combination featuring a roomy beige cardigan and basket bag.

Reiss Mink Harper Chunky Knitted Cardigan
Mink Harper Chunky Knitted Cardigan

Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans
Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans

Medium Sand Raffia Basket Bag
Medium Sand Raffia Basket Bag

8. JUMPER + MATCHING SKIRT + KNEE BOOTS

Style Notes: I feel like I become more time-poor by the day, so I'm always on the lookout for easy yet elegant outfits I can assemble in a couple of minutes. This look definitely falls into that category. Let a knitted skirt set do the hard work for you; all you need to consider is what shoe to wear it with.

Sézane, Sami Jumper
Sami Jumper

Sézane, Naelle Skirt
Naelle Skirt

Sézane, Adele Boots
Adele Boots

9. BLACK DRESS + BLACK BAG + SANDALS

Style Notes: We're coming into cotton dress season and I'm ready to embrace them in a big way. For ease I tend to opt for classic colours and stick to the same shade throughout the rest of my outfit—shoes and bags and all. Keep your shoes flat and your dress unembellished and it'll strike the perfect casual/classy balance.

Sai Dress Es
Sai Dress

N/s Park Medium Nubuck Tote
N/S Park Medium Nubuck Tote

Leather Ankle Strap Flatform Sandals
Leather Ankle Strap Flatform Sandals

10. OXFORD SHIRT + DENIM SKIRT + BELT

Style Notes: I recently ordered a denim maxi skirt and was immediately struck by how much I loved wearing it. My go-to involves a blue-stripe shirt and statement buckle belt, much like Sasha Mei's.

Oversized Cotton Shirt
Oversized Cotton Shirt

Benny Leather Belt
Benny Leather Belt

+ Net Sustain Hilla Frayed Organic Denim Maxi Skirt
+ Net Sustain Hilla Frayed Organic Denim Maxi Skirt

Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over twelve years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories, and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, works closely with influencer talent on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media. Previously, Maxine appeared on TV in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. 


Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.

