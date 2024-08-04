7 Fashion People I Admire Just Shared Their Autumn Wish Lists With Me
As someone who waits all year for al fresco dinners and picnics in the park, I'm not about to wish the long summer days away. But while I'm not ready to let go of the no-jacket-required weather just yet, I am getting excited for the new season ahead, especially when it comes to thinking about the outfits I'm going to wear. Autumn is when you can pause your monthly pedicures to wear the latest boot trend (I think buckled and suede pairs will be key), and invest in lightweight jackets—the leather Whistles style below is firmly on my wish list. So while the sun might begin to shine less, there's still a lot of joy to be had at the turn of autumn.
I know I'm not the only one who looks forward to new-season drops, so I spoke to some of Instagram's finest dressers and people whose style I admire to find out what they have on their own personal, pre-autumn wish lists. Spoiler: Both @bubblyaquarius and @thandimaq chose the same reversible coat from Aligne, @trishnagoklani found the dark denim COS shirt everyone will be wearing, and @lisaingmarinelli confirmed my buckled boot theory.
There's more where that came from, too, for they each sent me a selection of pieces they think are going to be big this season. The best part? You can shop all of their picks before they've even bought them.
No doubt you'll be heavily influenced by these 28 new-season buys that'll make for the perfect transitional outfits. I know I have been!
THE AUTUMN WISH LISTS OF 7 STYLISH FASHION PEOPLE
1. CHIARA PERETA
SHOP CHIARA'S PICKS:
"This suede jacket is PERFECT—the colour and the fit, you need it! I need it! It is such an easy styling piece, well, expect for those rainy days."
"These trousers are great for vertically-challenged girlies like myself. It is the perfect oversized trouser. But just a little note with regards to sizing, make sure to go a size down as they run a little big. This material is fabulous for trans-seasonal dressing, too."
"I am a shirt collector at this point, so I feel like I know a good shirt when I see one. This brushed style from WNU is the perfect layering piece—it's a must-have."
"This cape is such a good addition for the cooler months. I love the versatility of this piece, there are so many styling options especially when the weather is a little confusing. Plus it’s in the sale—tis is the season to grab a bargain. Call me Chiara Olsen as I swan around in my cape once temperatures drop."
2. MARILYN NWAWULOR-KAZEMAKS
SHOP MARILYN'S PICKS:
"I love this jumpsuit from my Amazon collection, the oversized fit allows me to wear it with a belt to cinch in the waist paired with heels, or flip flops and a T-shirt for a more casual look."
"Every year Cos brings out this The Row dupe and this year it’s back in even more colours. I've already purchased the grey style and would keep this look simple with blue jeans, flip flops and an XL leather bag."
"My wardrobe is full of coats because a good coat instantly elevates your outfits. This one from Khaite is incredible! I love the two tone collar and how it’s fitted at the waist."
"Suede is a such a timeless material and looks great all year round. I would wear this with a matching suede mini skirt, white socks and loafers and a great pair of sunglasses to finish off the look. "
3. LISA ING
SHOP LISA'S PICKS:
"Expensive, yes, but I know I’ll get so much wear out of these throughout fall and winter. There’s nothing like a denim refresh to start the colder months."
"I love these boots from last season, and I don’t think the biker boot trend is going anywhere."
"A good worker jacket is here to stay. I love any sort of grab-and-go jacket and Dôen is now starting to make fall items, too."
"I don’t know how heavy these are but I loveee them. Good staple statement accessories really work to pull things together in an outfit."
4. RACHAEL KEEGAN
SHOP RACHAEL'S PICKS:
"It was love at first sight with these crochet ballet flats—I'm imagining them with maxi skirts and chunky knits."
"Two coats for the price of one! Girl math says you’d be silly not to get this dream reversible trench. I reckon it’ll be a sell-out."
"How cute is this embroidered cardigan? I’m a bit obsessed with everything Sea do to be honest, and its new collection this season is no exception."
"The perfect transitional investment jacket that will only get better with age."
5. TRISHNA GOKLANI
SHOP TRISHNA'S PICKS:
"I love the look of a crisp, structured denim shirt. It serves as the perfect transitional piece, effortlessly bridging the gap between a shirt and a jacket. There's also something about dark indigo denim that elevates any outfit, adding an extra touch of chic sophistication."
"As a massive bag enthusiast, I've had my eye on this gorgeous suede tote from Little Liffner for ages. I know it might not be the most practical choice given London's unpredictable weather, but I just can't resist its allure."
"This dress has been on my wishlist forever, and I might finally cave in and splurge. When you've had something on your list for so long, it's probably justifiable, right? The lightweight silk combined with the bold, over-the-top print makes it such a fun statement piece. Paired with a sleek bun and understated gold hoops, it creates a perfect contrast."
"I love how cropped trench coats create loose silhouettes, perfect for easing into autumn. The key to an effortless look is the right shade of brown and a boxy fit. Paired with a tank top, loose trousers, and skinny sandals, this combination creates the ultimate transitional outfit."
6. MARIANNE SMYTH
SHOP MARIANNE'S PICKS:
"I always gravitate towards trousers with an interesting silhouette, especially in autumn. Let the structured trouser do all the talking and pair with simple thong flats, a vest and a light jacket with statement bag combo."
"There’s nothing I love more than sweet spots in the season that allows you to wear your favourite knit, jeans and sandals. I love this red V-neck sweater, I’d wear this by placing a white tee under to add some interest to the look, mid-wash denim and my favourite flats."
"I wore the dark brown Penny loafers religiously last season. I’ve got my eye on the lighter colour this year."
"This knitted slim hoodie, with the By Malene Birger barrel trousers is a match made in heaven. Effortlessly chic but with an edge. Again, I would style this look with a thong sandal to keep the look slightly more relaxed."
7. THANDI MAQUBELA
SHOP THANDI'S PICKS:
"It was a love at first sight situation with this trench—it's the perfect versatile autumnal coat; working for both the office and down time."
"This almost-pistachio knitted dress is another versatile number as it can be fashioned into a cropped sweater and skirt—I love nothing more than adding more ease into my workwear. I’m completely taken by the unique button detail, bell sleeves and longer length skirt."
"Red continues to reign supreme, this particular shade has a warmer more subdued tone which will take us into the new season. I see myself wearing this with the matching skirt or with jeans and low-heeled sandals."
