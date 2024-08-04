7 Fashion People I Admire Just Shared Their Autumn Wish Lists With Me

As someone who waits all year for al fresco dinners and picnics in the park, I'm not about to wish the long summer days away. But while I'm not ready to let go of the no-jacket-required weather just yet, I am getting excited for the new season ahead, especially when it comes to thinking about the outfits I'm going to wear. Autumn is when you can pause your monthly pedicures to wear the latest boot trend (I think buckled and suede pairs will be key), and invest in lightweight jackets—the leather Whistles style below is firmly on my wish list. So while the sun might begin to shine less, there's still a lot of joy to be had at the turn of autumn.

I know I'm not the only one who looks forward to new-season drops, so I spoke to some of Instagram's finest dressers and people whose style I admire to find out what they have on their own personal, pre-autumn wish lists. Spoiler: Both @bubblyaquarius and @thandimaq chose the same reversible coat from Aligne, @trishnagoklani found the dark denim COS shirt everyone will be wearing, and @lisaingmarinelli confirmed my buckled boot theory.

There's more where that came from, too, for they each sent me a selection of pieces they think are going to be big this season. The best part? You can shop all of their picks before they've even bought them.

No doubt you'll be heavily influenced by these 28 new-season buys that'll make for the perfect transitional outfits. I know I have been!

THE AUTUMN WISH LISTS OF 7 STYLISH FASHION PEOPLE

1. CHIARA PERETA

SHOP CHIARA'S PICKS:

COS Collared Suede Jacket £480 SHOP NOW "This suede jacket is PERFECT—the colour and the fit, you need it! I need it! It is such an easy styling piece, well, expect for those rainy days."

Reformation Petites Danielle Oversized Pant £248 SHOP NOW "These trousers are great for vertically-challenged girlies like myself. It is the perfect oversized trouser. But just a little note with regards to sizing, make sure to go a size down as they run a little big. This material is fabulous for trans-seasonal dressing, too."

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Brushed Olive Green £115 SHOP NOW "I am a shirt collector at this point, so I feel like I know a good shirt when I see one. This brushed style from WNU is the perfect layering piece—it's a must-have."

THE ROW Romie Ribbed Cashmere Cape £2210 £884 SHOP NOW "This cape is such a good addition for the cooler months. I love the versatility of this piece, there are so many styling options especially when the weather is a little confusing. Plus it’s in the sale—tis is the season to grab a bargain. Call me Chiara Olsen as I swan around in my cape once temperatures drop."

2. MARILYN NWAWULOR-KAZEMAKS

SHOP MARILYN'S PICKS:

Dickies Everyday Overalls £48 SHOP NOW "I love this jumpsuit from my Amazon collection, the oversized fit allows me to wear it with a belt to cinch in the waist paired with heels, or flip flops and a T-shirt for a more casual look."

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW "Every year Cos brings out this The Row dupe and this year it’s back in even more colours. I've already purchased the grey style and would keep this look simple with blue jeans, flip flops and an XL leather bag."

Khaite Bellow Satin-Trimmed Coat £3060 SHOP NOW "My wardrobe is full of coats because a good coat instantly elevates your outfits. This one from Khaite is incredible! I love the two tone collar and how it’s fitted at the waist."

Magda Butryn Suede Jacket £2510 SHOP NOW "Suede is a such a timeless material and looks great all year round. I would wear this with a matching suede mini skirt, white socks and loafers and a great pair of sunglasses to finish off the look. "

3. LISA ING

SHOP LISA'S PICKS:

The Row Burty Mid-rise Distressed Straight Jeans £970 SHOP NOW "Expensive, yes, but I know I’ll get so much wear out of these throughout fall and winter. There’s nothing like a denim refresh to start the colder months."

Miu Miu Leather Boots £1800 SHOP NOW "I love these boots from last season, and I don’t think the biker boot trend is going anywhere."

DÔEN Pascual Jacket £428 SHOP NOW "A good worker jacket is here to stay. I love any sort of grab-and-go jacket and Dôen is now starting to make fall items, too."

KHAITE Amato Silver-Tone Earrings £870 SHOP NOW "I don’t know how heavy these are but I loveee them. Good staple statement accessories really work to pull things together in an outfit."

4. RACHAEL KEEGAN

SHOP RACHAEL'S PICKS:

Massimo Dutti Lace-up Crochet Ballet Flats SHOP NOW "It was love at first sight with these crochet ballet flats—I'm imagining them with maxi skirts and chunky knits."

ALIGNE Barnaby Reversible Wax Coat £249 SHOP NOW "Two coats for the price of one! Girl math says you’d be silly not to get this dream reversible trench. I reckon it’ll be a sell-out."

Sea New York Demi Cardigan £310 SHOP NOW "How cute is this embroidered cardigan? I’m a bit obsessed with everything Sea do to be honest, and its new collection this season is no exception."

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW "The perfect transitional investment jacket that will only get better with age."

5. TRISHNA GOKLANI

SHOP TRISHNA'S PICKS:

COS Oversized Denim Shirt £85 SHOP NOW "I love the look of a crisp, structured denim shirt. It serves as the perfect transitional piece, effortlessly bridging the gap between a shirt and a jacket. There's also something about dark indigo denim that elevates any outfit, adding an extra touch of chic sophistication."

Little Liffner Sprout Tote Dark Brown Suede kr5950 SHOP NOW "As a massive bag enthusiast, I've had my eye on this gorgeous suede tote from Little Liffner for ages. I know it might not be the most practical choice given London's unpredictable weather, but I just can't resist its allure."

Realisation Par The Gia Animal Dress £270 SHOP NOW "This dress has been on my wishlist forever, and I might finally cave in and splurge. When you've had something on your list for so long, it's probably justifiable, right? The lightweight silk combined with the bold, over-the-top print makes it such a fun statement piece. Paired with a sleek bun and understated gold hoops, it creates a perfect contrast."

Arket Short Trench Coat £169 SHOP NOW "I love how cropped trench coats create loose silhouettes, perfect for easing into autumn. The key to an effortless look is the right shade of brown and a boxy fit. Paired with a tank top, loose trousers, and skinny sandals, this combination creates the ultimate transitional outfit."

6. MARIANNE SMYTH

SHOP MARIANNE'S PICKS:

By Malene Birger Carlien Wool Trousers £520 SHOP NOW "I always gravitate towards trousers with an interesting silhouette, especially in autumn. Let the structured trouser do all the talking and pair with simple thong flats, a vest and a light jacket with statement bag combo."

ARCH4 Andrea Organic Cashmere Sweater £565 SHOP NOW "There’s nothing I love more than sweet spots in the season that allows you to wear your favourite knit, jeans and sandals. I love this red V-neck sweater, I’d wear this by placing a white tee under to add some interest to the look, mid-wash denim and my favourite flats."

Miu Miu Faded Suede Loafers £850 SHOP NOW "I wore the dark brown Penny loafers religiously last season. I’ve got my eye on the lighter colour this year."

COS Slim Half-Zip Wool Hoodie £55 SHOP NOW "This knitted slim hoodie, with the By Malene Birger barrel trousers is a match made in heaven. Effortlessly chic but with an edge. Again, I would style this look with a thong sandal to keep the look slightly more relaxed."

7. THANDI MAQUBELA

SHOP THANDI'S PICKS:

COS Layered Double-Breasted Trench Coat £225 SHOP NOW "It was a love at first sight situation with this trench—it's the perfect versatile autumnal coat; working for both the office and down time."

NANUSHKA Zothy Compact Merino Wool Midi Dress - Stone £545 SHOP NOW "This almost-pistachio knitted dress is another versatile number as it can be fashioned into a cropped sweater and skirt—I love nothing more than adding more ease into my workwear. I’m completely taken by the unique button detail, bell sleeves and longer length skirt."

STAUD Una Grain De Poudre Tank £235 SHOP NOW "Red continues to reign supreme, this particular shade has a warmer more subdued tone which will take us into the new season. I see myself wearing this with the matching skirt or with jeans and low-heeled sandals."