3 Jacket Trends Everyone Is Wearing With Jeans Right Now
When it comes to outerwear this season, three specific jacket styles have really been catching my eye. For starters, leopard-print toppers make a bold statement and add a touch of edge to any outfit. They effortlessly elevate everything from casual jeans to elegant evening looks, and the best part is they never go out of style. Celebrities like Kate Moss have already shown how chic this trend can be, pairing the print with all-black pieces to let the jacket truly shine. Whether you're looking for a lightweight option or a cozy wool version, leopard-print jackets are a foolproof purchase in my opinion.
Another timeless jacket trend making waves among the fashion crowd is the brown suede jacket. This trend has become a favorite among A-listers like Bella Hadid, who’s been spotted in the classic piece multiple times this season. Whether styled with a miniskirt or tailored trousers, a brown suede jacket has a way of making every outfit feel elevated yet relaxed.
As for the third trend that I'm fixated on? Well, you'll just have to keep scrolling to find out which jacket style rounded out my list.
1. Leopard-Print Jackets
I own this Rixo jacket, and it's quickly become one of my favorite things I own.
2. Brown Suede Jackets
3. Black Leather Bomber Jackets
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.