3 Jacket Trends Everyone Is Wearing With Jeans Right Now

a Rixo leopard jacket styled with a brown T-shirt

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)

When it comes to outerwear this season, three specific jacket styles have really been catching my eye. For starters, leopard-print toppers make a bold statement and add a touch of edge to any outfit. They effortlessly elevate everything from casual jeans to elegant evening looks, and the best part is they never go out of style. Celebrities like Kate Moss have already shown how chic this trend can be, pairing the print with all-black pieces to let the jacket truly shine. Whether you're looking for a lightweight option or a cozy wool version, leopard-print jackets are a foolproof purchase in my opinion.

Another timeless jacket trend making waves among the fashion crowd is the brown suede jacket. This trend has become a favorite among A-listers like Bella Hadid, who’s been spotted in the classic piece multiple times this season. Whether styled with a miniskirt or tailored trousers, a brown suede jacket has a way of making every outfit feel elevated yet relaxed.

As for the third trend that I'm fixated on? Well, you'll just have to keep scrolling to find out which jacket style rounded out my list.

1. Leopard-Print Jackets

a woman wears a leopard jacket with wide-leg jeans and brown boots

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)

Tommie Leopard-Print Felt Jacket
RIXO
Tommie Leopard-Print Felt Jacket

I own this Rixo jacket, and it's quickly become one of my favorite things I own.

Cropped Fluffy Jacket
H&M
Cropped Fluffy Jacket

This $50 price tag is incredibly tempting.

Velvet Valli Faux Fur Jacket
Velvet
Valli Faux Fur Jacket

A faux-fur jacket is just the ticket this season.

Jacket With Collar
H&M
Jacket With Collar

Matching skirt optional.

2. Brown Suede Jackets

Manteau Col ChÂle Dionne
RIXO
Manteau Col Châle Dionne

This Rixo jacket is divine.

Blank NYC Dirt Bike Fringe Jacket
Blank NYC
Blank NYC Dirt Bike Fringe Jacket

I'll never say no to fringe.

Jacket Milas
Ba&ash
Jacket Milas

Yep, I need this jacket, too.

Corrine Suede Jacket
STAUD
Corrine Suede Jacket

Staud never gets it wrong.

3. Black Leather Bomber Jackets

Saoirse Ronan wears a black leather jacket and a black Banana Republic dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oversized Coated Jacket
H&M
Oversized Coated Jacket

The styling options are endless with this H&M jacket.

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Veda
Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

Bomber jackets will never go out of style.

Leather-Effect Jacket With Pockets - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather-Effect Jacket With Pockets

This is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Black Leather Jacket
SAINT LAURENT
Leather Jacket

In case you're looking for a designer piece, Saint Laurent is an excellent way to go.

