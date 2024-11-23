3 Jacket Trends Everyone Is Wearing With Jeans Right Now

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)

When it comes to outerwear this season, three specific jacket styles have really been catching my eye. For starters, leopard-print toppers make a bold statement and add a touch of edge to any outfit. They effortlessly elevate everything from casual jeans to elegant evening looks, and the best part is they never go out of style. Celebrities like Kate Moss have already shown how chic this trend can be, pairing the print with all-black pieces to let the jacket truly shine. Whether you're looking for a lightweight option or a cozy wool version, leopard-print jackets are a foolproof purchase in my opinion.

Another timeless jacket trend making waves among the fashion crowd is the brown suede jacket. This trend has become a favorite among A-listers like Bella Hadid, who’s been spotted in the classic piece multiple times this season. Whether styled with a miniskirt or tailored trousers, a brown suede jacket has a way of making every outfit feel elevated yet relaxed.

As for the third trend that I'm fixated on? Well, you'll just have to keep scrolling to find out which jacket style rounded out my list.

1. Leopard-Print Jackets

(Image credit: @fitzpatrickerin)

RIXO Tommie Leopard-Print Felt Jacket $525 SHOP NOW I own this Rixo jacket, and it's quickly become one of my favorite things I own.

H&M Cropped Fluffy Jacket $50 SHOP NOW This $50 price tag is incredibly tempting.

Velvet Valli Faux Fur Jacket $329 SHOP NOW A faux-fur jacket is just the ticket this season.

H&M Jacket With Collar $40 SHOP NOW Matching skirt optional.

2. Brown Suede Jackets

RIXO Manteau Col Châle Dionne $475 SHOP NOW This Rixo jacket is divine.

Blank NYC Blank NYC Dirt Bike Fringe Jacket $228 SHOP NOW I'll never say no to fringe.

Ba&ash Jacket Milas $550 SHOP NOW Yep, I need this jacket, too.

STAUD Corrine Suede Jacket $995 SHOP NOW Staud never gets it wrong.

3. Black Leather Bomber Jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

H&M Oversized Coated Jacket $60 SHOP NOW The styling options are endless with this H&M jacket.

Veda Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber $658 SHOP NOW Bomber jackets will never go out of style.

MANGO Leather-Effect Jacket With Pockets $100 SHOP NOW This is guaranteed to earn you compliments.