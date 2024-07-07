Stylish Londoners Are Very Into These 5 Summer Trends Right Now

Something a lot of people don't realise about me is that I work remotely—from Scotland in fact—so every time I come to London for work, I make sure to pay close attention to the outfits I see as I go about my days in the capital. Fresh off my latest three-day visit, I was impressed at just how many key summer trends I saw stylish Londoners wearing during my time there. Truly, they're some of the best dressers, not just in the UK, but in all of Europe!

While I could write about its iconic style for hours on end, instead, I'm going to focus my energy on charting the five summer fashion trends I kept seeing over and over across London. Between a day out at Wimbledon (which, yes, was incredible) to heading to the Who What Wear offices in central, I covered a lot of ground, but these trends were the ones that seemed to follow me everywhere I went. This might, however, be unsurprising when you see them, for they are some of the most versatile and, by proxy, most appealing of the season.

So, whether you live in the capital and are keen to ensure your outfits are up-to-date or reside elsewhere and are inspired to emulate the looks of those in the big smoke, scroll on to see and shop the five London summer fashion trends that matter most in 2024.

5 Summer Fashion Trends Taking Over London This Season

1. Simple Linen Minidresses

Style Notes: Of all the dress trends to choose from this summer, London fashion people are taking things back to basics with simple linen minidresses. Inject some personality by way of an interesting shoe choice (boots are a vibe, as are trainers) or some unique jewellery.

Shop the Trend:

COS Square-Neck Mini Pinafore Dress £75 SHOP NOW

free-est Full of Sunshine Cotton-Linen Mini £60 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Shift Mini Dress £52 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress £148 SHOP NOW

2. Jorts

Style Notes: London embraces '90s trends like no other city, so it should come as no surprise that it was one of the first places to embrace the return of jorts this summer. I saw so many stylish jorts outfits when I was in the capital this week but this look, featuring a Loewe vest and A.emery sandals, is hard to top.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Bermuda Baggy High Denim Shorts £28 SHOP NOW

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts £148 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Relaxed Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW

Whistles Raya Longline Denim Short £79 SHOP NOW

3. Colourful Linen Shirts

Style Notes: London is a city obsessed with shirts, be they blue-striped Oxfords or white cotton button-ups. However, with temperatures beginning to rise, linen is fast becoming the material of choice—I saw countless looks featuring bright linen shirts that somehow looked polished and relaxed in equal measure.

Shop the Trend:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt in Linen Cardinal Red £110 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Pure Linen Collared Relaxed Shirt £35 SHOP NOW

H&M Oversized Linen Shirt £28 SHOP NOW

4. Minimal Wedge Mules

Style Notes: I really need to take the time to document all the summer shoe trends I saw on the streets of London properly but, for now, I'll leave you with the most popular, and perhaps the most surprising. Minimal, demi wedges were the shoe of choice at Wimbledon, which tells me this is the shoe London fashion people are turning to when they want to look stylish. Much easier to walk in than skinny heels, I get why they're a thing for those commuting in the capital.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Metallic Heel Sandals £50 SHOP NOW

EMME PARSONS Suede Wedge Sandals £395 SHOP NOW

ST. AGNI Leather Wedge Sandals £265 SHOP NOW

Reformation Emilia Wedge Sandal £298 SHOP NOW

5. Full Cotton Skirts

Style Notes: I definitely saw more full, cotton skirts than I did jeans during my latest visit to London, a revelation that becomes all the more surprising when I tell you it was pouring one day. Another thing to note is that most of the full skirt outfits I saw were styled with waistcoats, just like Karina Marriott has chosen to do here. Elegant and fashionable, this is a formidable outfit pairing I can't wait to re-create.

Shop the Trend:

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Baia Cotton Maxi Skirt £150 SHOP NOW