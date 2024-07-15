Bella Hadid Just Wore the Trouser Trend I’ve Spotted in Europe’s Chicest Cities

Bella Hadid is excellent at many things, but composing a chic outfit might just top the list. Stepping out this weekend in an elevated get-up, Hadid casually tapped in to one of Europe's fastest-growing trouser trends in a chic and wearable way.

Skipping over the array of shorts trends that have been cropping up this summer, Hadid reached for the '90s trouser that's experiencing a revival this summer. Featuring a slim-fitting cut and cropping just below the knee, the capri pants trend is firmly on the up this season and Hadid has declared herself a fan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing hers a with a white cotton blouse from Guizio (£185) that cropped at her midriff, Hadid composed a monochrome ensemble that both playful and incredibly chic. Styling her look with jet black sunglasses and a roomy tote bag from Coach (£495), Hadid completed her outfit with a black heeled mule that was adorned with a pretty bow.

Whilst Hadid debuted her capri pants look on the streets of New York, the emerging trouser trend has been trickling onto European streets over the past few months. A summer-ready alternative to the cigarette trousers we've been styling all year, this chic substitute offers a lighter and more comfortable fit for the summer months, without having to turn to shorts or miniskirts.

Styling well with cropped blouses or tanks, the trending trousers also look elegant when styled with a tonal blazer or sleek jacket, as proven by influencer @cassdimicco who wore her black capris with a sleek black blazer whilst out in Paris.

With a '90s energy that feels both familiar and yet fresh, the capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Read on to shop a Hadid-approved ensemble, and to discover our edit of the best capri pants below.

SHOP BELLA HADID'S LOOK:

Danielle Guizio NY Annabella Top £178 SHOP NOW This features an off-the-shoulder design and billowy sleeve for a romantic touch.

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pant £128 SHOP NOW The capri pants trend is taking off this summer.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 £495 SHOP NOW Shop the tote bag that Bella's been wearing all weekend.

Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal £248 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CAPRI PANTS:

& Other Stories Capri Leggings £55 £32 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Mango Capri Leggings £26 £18 SHOP NOW These comfortable trousers are destined to sell out this summer.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 17" £78 SHOP NOW These chic leggings are designed for yoga and are thus comfortable enough to wear all day.

Topshop Bengaline Capri Pant £34 SHOP NOW Style with kitten heels or wear with a strappy sandal.

Anthropologie Slim Capri Pants £90 SHOP NOW This rich brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Wardrobe.NYC Zip-Pocket Stretch-Woven Cropped Leggings £295 SHOP NOW Style with a fitted tank or wear with a boxy tee.

Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri £88 SHOP NOW Add a '90s twist into your daily rotation.