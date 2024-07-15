Bella Hadid Just Wore the Trouser Trend I’ve Spotted in Europe’s Chicest Cities
Bella Hadid is excellent at many things, but composing a chic outfit might just top the list. Stepping out this weekend in an elevated get-up, Hadid casually tapped in to one of Europe's fastest-growing trouser trends in a chic and wearable way.
Skipping over the array of shorts trends that have been cropping up this summer, Hadid reached for the '90s trouser that's experiencing a revival this summer. Featuring a slim-fitting cut and cropping just below the knee, the capri pants trend is firmly on the up this season and Hadid has declared herself a fan.
Wearing hers a with a white cotton blouse from Guizio (£185) that cropped at her midriff, Hadid composed a monochrome ensemble that both playful and incredibly chic. Styling her look with jet black sunglasses and a roomy tote bag from Coach (£495), Hadid completed her outfit with a black heeled mule that was adorned with a pretty bow.
Whilst Hadid debuted her capri pants look on the streets of New York, the emerging trouser trend has been trickling onto European streets over the past few months. A summer-ready alternative to the cigarette trousers we've been styling all year, this chic substitute offers a lighter and more comfortable fit for the summer months, without having to turn to shorts or miniskirts.
Styling well with cropped blouses or tanks, the trending trousers also look elegant when styled with a tonal blazer or sleek jacket, as proven by influencer @cassdimicco who wore her black capris with a sleek black blazer whilst out in Paris.
With a '90s energy that feels both familiar and yet fresh, the capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Read on to shop a Hadid-approved ensemble, and to discover our edit of the best capri pants below.
SHOP BELLA HADID'S LOOK:
This features an off-the-shoulder design and billowy sleeve for a romantic touch.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CAPRI PANTS:
These chic leggings are designed for yoga and are thus comfortable enough to wear all day.
Style with a fitted tank or wear with a boxy tee.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
