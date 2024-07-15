Bella Hadid Just Wore the Trouser Trend I’ve Spotted in Europe’s Chicest Cities

Natalie Munro
By
published
inNews

Bella Hadid is excellent at many things, but composing a chic outfit might just top the list. Stepping out this weekend in an elevated get-up, Hadid casually tapped in to one of Europe's fastest-growing trouser trends in a chic and wearable way.

Skipping over the array of shorts trends that have been cropping up this summer, Hadid reached for the '90s trouser that's experiencing a revival this summer. Featuring a slim-fitting cut and cropping just below the knee, the capri pants trend is firmly on the up this season and Hadid has declared herself a fan.

Bella Hadid wears capri pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing hers a with a white cotton blouse from Guizio (£185) that cropped at her midriff, Hadid composed a monochrome ensemble that both playful and incredibly chic. Styling her look with jet black sunglasses and a roomy tote bag from Coach (£495), Hadid completed her outfit with a black heeled mule that was adorned with a pretty bow.

Whilst Hadid debuted her capri pants look on the streets of New York, the emerging trouser trend has been trickling onto European streets over the past few months. A summer-ready alternative to the cigarette trousers we've been styling all year, this chic substitute offers a lighter and more comfortable fit for the summer months, without having to turn to shorts or miniskirts.

Influencer wears capri pants.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Styling well with cropped blouses or tanks, the trending trousers also look elegant when styled with a tonal blazer or sleek jacket, as proven by influencer @cassdimicco who wore her black capris with a sleek black blazer whilst out in Paris.

Influencer wears black capri pants.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

With a '90s energy that feels both familiar and yet fresh, the capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Read on to shop a Hadid-approved ensemble, and to discover our edit of the best capri pants below.

SHOP BELLA HADID'S LOOK:

Annabella Top
Danielle Guizio NY
Annabella Top

This features an off-the-shoulder design and billowy sleeve for a romantic touch.

Posie Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Posie Pedal Pusher Pant

The capri pants trend is taking off this summer.

COACH®, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Shop the tote bag that Bella's been wearing all weekend.

Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal

This also comes in three other shades.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Plastic Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CAPRI PANTS:

Capri Leggings
& Other Stories
Capri Leggings

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Capri Leggings
Mango
Capri Leggings

These comfortable trousers are destined to sell out this summer.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 17
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Crop 17"

These chic leggings are designed for yoga and are thus comfortable enough to wear all day.

Topshop Bengaline Capri Pant in Black
Topshop
Bengaline Capri Pant

Style with kitten heels or wear with a strappy sandal.

Slim Capri Pants
Anthropologie
Slim Capri Pants

This rich brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Zip-Pocket Stretch-Woven Cropped Leggings
Wardrobe.NYC
Zip-Pocket Stretch-Woven Cropped Leggings

Style with a fitted tank or wear with a boxy tee.

Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri - Black
Alo Yoga
Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri

Add a '90s twist into your daily rotation.

trousers
NA-KD
Capri Pants

These also come in an off-white shade.

Explore More:
Bella Hadid
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸