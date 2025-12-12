Ayo Edebiri Just Proved This Elegant Shoe Trend Makes Light-Wash Jeans Look Best in Winter

Ayo Edebiri has been at the top of my list of celebrities I look to for outfit inspiration ever since she started working with Danielle Goldberg, the celebrity stylist who recently made Vogue's '2026 Best Dressed List.' So, it only makes sense that this week, she once again inspired me with what she wore to the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' Ella McCay in L.A.: light-wash blue jeans and black-and-white heels.
For the occasion, Edebiri wore a look from Chanel's 2026 Métiers d'Art Show, an especially fitting choice because the collection itself was stunning and because she is one of the brand's newest ambassadors. Her outfit featured a pair of straight-leg light-wash jeans and black pumps with a diamond-shaped white cap-toe design, a reverse colorway of what appeared in the ensemble on the runway (or should I say, the subway platform?). She finished the look with a simple white T-shirt layered under a long, sparkly tunic topped with a black satin bow.
I've always believed light-wash denim is one of the most elegant shades; I don't often reach for it in winter. But since L.A.'s weather isn't like the East Coast's right now, it makes sense that Edebiri would lean into the lighter palette. Despite the airy wash and lack of a jacket, the look still felt seasonally appropriate thanks to the shoes. The color-block heels, mostly in black, added warmth to the denim, while the touch of white brought elegance to what many see as casual pants.
Seeing this look has convinced me to dig out my light-wash jeans and style them with color-block heels this winter. If you want to do the same, keep scrolling to shop my selection of the best light-wash jeans and black-and-white heels to pair together and wear now.
The Best Light-Wash Jeans and Black-and-White Heels
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans
The iconic 501 jeans will add a chic vintage touch, regardless of what you wear on top.
Quince
Italian Leather Cap Toe Slingbacks
If you love the classic and timeless look of Chanel's cap-toe slingbacks, add these to your cart.
rag & bone
Harlow Mid Rise Ankle Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
This exact silhouette is what's trending right now.
Manolo Blahnik
Turgimod Bicolor Patent Leather T-Strap Pumps
I don't like to pick favorites, but these rich pumps are my favorite in this highly curated edit.
Denim Forum
The '90s Iggy Lo-Rise Baggy Jeans
Don't sleep on Aritzia's denim selection.
retrofete
Simona Slingbacks
I can't believe these Saint Laurent-looking slingbacks are on sale.
ZARA
Trf Wide Leg Low Rise Jeans
Style these with loafers, ankle boots, or pointed-toe pumps.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.