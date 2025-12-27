The 2026 Jennifer Aniston Capsule Wardrobe

Jennifer Aniston has had so many fashion eras she could have a stadium tour worthy of Taylor Swift's. Whether she was partaking in '90s layering during Friends, leaning fully into business chic several years later, or softening things up with a romantic floral Reformation dress just recently, Aniston has always looked polished, fresh, and impeccably dressed. It's not particularly surprising that any of us would aspire to own her entire closet.
In that spirit, I've gathered eight of Jennifer Aniston's best outfits from the '90s to now, each of which revolves around one specific wardrobe staple. For each category, I've found a handful of lovely clothing items and accessories that look very much like the original. Together, these eight items will create your very own Jennifer Aniston capsule wardrobe. It's as simple as that.
Oatmeal-Colored Coat
An oatmeal-colored coat is literally never a bad idea (except if it's 100° out, I guess). This color looks so effortlessly elegant and pretty much goes with every other hue, from brown and cream to royal blue and Barbie pink.
Rumored
Sinatra Coat
RAILS
Everest Coat in Oatmeal
Bernardo
Belted Wool Blend Longline Coat
Brown Mock-Neck Sweater
I like a mock-neck because, as well as looking cute, it's less restrictive than a full-on turtleneck, which Aniston agrees with. Brown is lovely in the colder months too.
Quince
Featherweight Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Sweater in Brown
KOTN
Cozy Turtleneck
DKNY
Mock Neck Bell Sleeve Sweater
ZARA
Oversized Mock-Turtleneck Sweater
Black Wide-Leg Trousers
Wide-leg black pants are essential to a well-rounded wardrobe. Yes, they make ideal workwear, but they can also very much be a fashion item depending on how you style them. Aniston went for the all-black look here.
Old Navy
Extra High-Waisted Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Pants
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Pants
The Frankie Shop
Tansy Pleated Trousers
Lululemon
Daydrift High-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
Floral Midi Dress
Reformation has the best floral midi dresses, as Aniston knows well, but I've found a great one from Zara too.
Reformation
Briony Dress
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
Laine Dress
ZARA
Floral Midi Dress
Leopard Bag
We all know leopard is a neutral, but it's also very handy for jazzing up an otherwise monotone outfit. It really pops against Aniston's navy coat here.