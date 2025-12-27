The 2026 Jennifer Aniston Capsule Wardrobe

By
published
in Features
Jennifer Aniston wearing a white tank top and pendant necklace.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston has had so many fashion eras she could have a stadium tour worthy of Taylor Swift's. Whether she was partaking in '90s layering during Friends, leaning fully into business chic several years later, or softening things up with a romantic floral Reformation dress just recently, Aniston has always looked polished, fresh, and impeccably dressed. It's not particularly surprising that any of us would aspire to own her entire closet.

In that spirit, I've gathered eight of Jennifer Aniston's best outfits from the '90s to now, each of which revolves around one specific wardrobe staple. For each category, I've found a handful of lovely clothing items and accessories that look very much like the original. Together, these eight items will create your very own Jennifer Aniston capsule wardrobe. It's as simple as that.

Oatmeal-Colored Coat

Jennifer Aniston wearing an oatmeal coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An oatmeal-colored coat is literally never a bad idea (except if it's 100° out, I guess). This color looks so effortlessly elegant and pretty much goes with every other hue, from brown and cream to royal blue and Barbie pink.

Brown Mock-Neck Sweater

Jennifer Aniston wearing a brown mock-neck sweater.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I like a mock-neck because, as well as looking cute, it's less restrictive than a full-on turtleneck, which Aniston agrees with. Brown is lovely in the colder months too.

Black Wide-Leg Trousers

Jennifer Aniston wearing black wide-leg trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wide-leg black pants are essential to a well-rounded wardrobe. Yes, they make ideal workwear, but they can also very much be a fashion item depending on how you style them. Aniston went for the all-black look here.

Floral Midi Dress

Jennifer Aniston wearing a floral midi dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reformation has the best floral midi dresses, as Aniston knows well, but I've found a great one from Zara too.

Leopard Bag

Jennifer Aniston carrying a leopard bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know leopard is a neutral, but it's also very handy for jazzing up an otherwise monotone outfit. It really pops against Aniston's navy coat here.