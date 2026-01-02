It's Here: The 2026 Way to Wear Leggings and Uggs

And just like that, celebrities are back in their natural winter habitat: Aspen, Colorado. The days surrounding the holidays are typically a hotbed of celebrity activity there, and you're sure to spot them dressed to the nines in their warmest, chicest gear to hit the glamorous ski resort's busy downtown streets. One celebrity who has been photographed doing just that this week is Bella Hadid, and for one particular occasion, she wore leggings and Uggs styled with a plethora of 2026 trends.
This isn't the first time this year Hadid has been spotted in a pair of Uggs. This summer, she wore the brand's popular Classic Micro Boots with denim shorts. For the snowy climate, she went with a cozier style, which perfectly complemented her outfit: the Ugg Classic Tall II Boots. The knee-length boots may call to mind Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in their Simple Life era. In more recent times, the favored Uggs have been mules and boots with a shorter shaft (namely the aforementioned Classic Micro Boots and the Classic Ultra Mini Boots), but perhaps Hadid's Aspen outfit will mark the return of the tall style.
With the boots, Hadid wore a tan fur coat and black leggings, and I must say that the taller style looks quite chic with leggings, as tall boots often do with slimmer pants. To complete the outfit, Hadid added a few more forward items, including a red bandana-print knit triangle scarf from her sister's label Guest in Residence, a baseball cap, and a vintage quilted red Chanel shoulder bag. I couldn't have come up with a legging outfit that was more appropriate for the season if I tried. Keep scrolling to see and shop it for yourself, as you're going to want to copy this one on repeat for the remainder of winter 2026.
