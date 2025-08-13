When I think back to the early 2000s, boho fashion reigned supreme. Vanessa Hudgens was the poster child of Disney's cool-teen brigade, and her Coachella flower crowns were soon seen adorning the heads of fashion girls everywhere. In the magazines, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss dominated. Every celeb title featured them in looks with trailing handkerchief hemlines, low-slung belts and slouchy suede boots, and we were all hooked.
Then, as quickly as it came, boho seemed to disappear, and instead, other trends and hero pieces were embraced. Such is the fashion cycle. But, if there’s one thing I know when it comes to style, it’s that what goes around, comes around. And now, somewhat unexpectedly, I need only glance at TikTok or out and about on the streets of London to see it: boho is back again.
Indeed, boho, with all its pretty charm, seems determined to keep us under its spell. Over the past few years, the bohemian spirit has crept quietly back into the industry’s consciousness, re-emerging not just on pavements and at festivals, but on the runways themselves. When I saw Dior’s Cruise collection back in 2021, the bohemian influence was unmistakable: delicate lace maxi dresses, slouchy, buckled boots and artfully tied headscarves captured a wanderlust-fuelled aesthetic.
But most recently, it was Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show that truly cemented boho’s comeback. Chemena Kamali’s second collection was a sweeping ode to the brand’s heritage. A show filled with the now-iconic wooden clogs (seen on Miller herself), flowy silhouettes, earthy tones and effortless layering, it was a true bohemian renaissance, but one that felt truly modern. It’s no wonder it was one of the season's most talked-about shows.
Alongside big runway names, there are plenty of more accessible brands that have boho running through their DNA. From Dôen’s whimsical dresses and Free People’s breezy bloomers to Rixo’s archival-worthy prints, modern bohemia has made its way into pretty collections everywhere (and my wish list is officially out of control as a result!).
With so many brands embracing the aesthetic, I’ve done the research, narrowed it down and compiled a list of the 13 best boho fashion brands to invest in. Scroll on to find your perfect match.
13 Boho Fashion Brands You Need to Know About
1. Dôen
Style Notes: If you're a regular reader of Who What Wear UK, you’ll know that Dôen is one of our all-time favourite dress brands. Hailing from California, Dôen captures the essence of coastal boho with a laid-back vibe that’s uniquely elegant. Best known for its flowing, floral-print dresses, it also serves up breezy blouses, beautifully crafted skirts and lightweight jackets that are just as good as its frocks.
DôEN
Orelie Dress
In autumn, I’d pair this dress with loafers and a barn jacket.
DôEN
Quinn Dress in Adriatic Eyelet
Such an elegant hue.
DôEN
Iona Short
I’ve seen lace detail shorts all over the fashion set recently.
DôEN
Lula Capri Pant in Salt
A perfect pair of white capris.
DôEN
Victoria Dress in Icy Blue
This is very similar to a dress recently Elsa Hosk recently wore.
2. Massimo Dutti
Style Notes:Massimo Dutti takes a relaxed, refined approach to modern-day boho, proving you don’t need a designer budget to dress like you do. The brand’s collections offer everything from crocheted cropped jackets to asymmetric linen halters, each piece blending timeless design with high-quality fabrics and thoughtful functionality, making it easy to curate a boho capsule wardrobe that feels elevated.
Style Notes: Born from a love of vintage, Rixo has defined London’s modern bohemian scene, blending hand-painted prints with vintage-inspired silhouettes. Renowned for its meticulous attention to detail, every collection features unexpected colour combinations, elevated finishes and premium materials. The result? Pieces that feel one-of-a-kind, as if you picked them up at a vintage flea market as opposed to the brand’s chic boutique on King’s Road.
RIXO
Sandi Cotton Top
Pair with a poplin skirt.
Rixo X Billie Bhatia
Evrose Cotton-Blend Midi Dress
How to do bows in a grown-up way.
Rixo
Pippa Knitted Top
I'd style this with a pair of jeans and slip-on loafers.
Rixo
Dove Cotton Mini Dress
The most versatile minidress I've seen in a while.
Rixo
Rudy Silk Skirt
The tulle detail is a special touch.
4. Free People
Style Notes: It would be remiss of me not to mention Free People in any boho-fashion discussion. Known for its slouchy cuts and laid-back silhouettes, the brand has delivered a string of viral hits; think the Forever Young bloomer or the Lowen midi skirt. With its carefree energy and playful on-site styling, Free People has become synonymous with effortless style, which gives it that boho clout.
Free People
Sabine Articulated Shirt in Parchment
Every great wardrobe starts with an oversized white shirt.
Free People
Intimately Forever Young Bloomer Pants
These have been everywhere this summer.
Free People
Free-Est Lowen Midi Skirt
This skirt is available in every colour imaginable.
Free People
Peyton Pintuck Midi Skirt in Washed Black
Come cooler weather, pair with black boots and a black jumper for a monochromatic look.
Free People
Gesibelle Set
A two-piece is just so easy.
5. Anthroplogie
Style Notes:Anthropologie is bringing boho to the masses. The brand has become synonymous with floaty dresses, embroidered blouses and an eclectic aesthetic that extends far beyond the wardrobe. From fashion to homeware, Anthropologie has carved out a world where the bohemia is more than a look—it’s a way of life.
Pilcro
Long-Sleeve Ruffle Swing Blouse
Simple yet effective.
Anthropologie
Lace Popover Top
This looks oh-so similar to a black lace blouse Kylie Jenner wore on her birthday recently.
Anthropologie
Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Midi Dress
The perfect swing midi dress.
Anthropologie
V-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress
Be quick: this dress is selling out fast!
Anthropologie
Cow Print Hobo Bag
Pair with a babydoll mini and suede boots.
6. Farm Rio
Style Notes: Hailing from Brazil, Farm Rio presents us with an exotic take on boho dressing. Its pieces feel both playful and sophisticated thanks to details like scalloped helms, floral embroidery and an inspiring use of colour. This season, Farm Rio’s solid-colour midis have been a firm favourite among the fashion set, and it’s not hard to see why.
Green Monstera Embroidered Euroflax Premium Linen Midi Dress
The streets are saying dill green will be a huge colour trend next season.
7. Isabel Marant
Style Notes: Could I really talk about the best boho brands without mentioning Isabel Marant? Founded in Paris in 1995, the label has become synonymous with Parisian boho-chic. From flowy blouses and tailored jackets to slouchy boots, Isabel Marant pieces are equal parts strong and laid-back. Case in point: the Bekett hidden wedge high-top sneakers (the very same ones Beyoncé wore in her "Love On Top" music video), which recently ranked as the eighth hottest product in the world on the LYST Index Q2 2025 report.
Every design carries that unmistakable Parisian je ne sais quoi, making Isabel Marant a fantastic option if you're in the market for a timeless, French-inspired take on modern boho.