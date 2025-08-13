13 Boho-Chic Brands Fashion People Buy Their Most Beautiful Clothes From

Whether you’re into floaty silhouettes or romantic details, I’ve whittled down the 13 best boho fashion brands that will make your wardrobe a more stylish place.

Three fashion people wearing the boho trend.
(Image credit: @sarahlysander @maggiemcdonald @emmanuellek_)
When I think back to the early 2000s, boho fashion reigned supreme. Vanessa Hudgens was the poster child of Disney's cool-teen brigade, and her Coachella flower crowns were soon seen adorning the heads of fashion girls everywhere. In the magazines, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss dominated. Every celeb title featured them in looks with trailing handkerchief hemlines, low-slung belts and slouchy suede boots, and we were all hooked.

Then, as quickly as it came, boho seemed to disappear, and instead, other trends and hero pieces were embraced. Such is the fashion cycle. But, if there’s one thing I know when it comes to style, it’s that what goes around, comes around. And now, somewhat unexpectedly, I need only glance at TikTok or out and about on the streets of London to see it: boho is back again.

Fashion person Camri Hewie hold a tulle bag and sheer lace detailed top. She is looking away from the camera in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @camrihewie)

Indeed, boho, with all its pretty charm, seems determined to keep us under its spell. Over the past few years, the bohemian spirit has crept quietly back into the industry’s consciousness, re-emerging not just on pavements and at festivals, but on the runways themselves. When I saw Dior’s Cruise collection back in 2021, the bohemian influence was unmistakable: delicate lace maxi dresses, slouchy, buckled boots and artfully tied headscarves captured a wanderlust-fuelled aesthetic.

The Dior Autumn / Winter 2021 Cruise collection. The model wears a lace dress, slouch boots and a lace headscarf. This image is from Launchmetrics.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

But most recently, it was Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 show that truly cemented boho’s comeback. Chemena Kamali’s second collection was a sweeping ode to the brand’s heritage. A show filled with the now-iconic wooden clogs (seen on Miller herself), flowy silhouettes, earthy tones and effortless layering, it was a true bohemian renaissance, but one that felt truly modern. It’s no wonder it was one of the season's most talked-about shows.

The Chloé’s A/W 2025 collection. The model wears a full lenght sheer white lace dress and black knee high boots. This image was taken from Launchmetrics.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Alongside big runway names, there are plenty of more accessible brands that have boho running through their DNA. From Dôen’s whimsical dresses and Free People’s breezy bloomers to Rixo’s archival-worthy prints, modern bohemia has made its way into pretty collections everywhere (and my wish list is officially out of control as a result!).

With so many brands embracing the aesthetic, I’ve done the research, narrowed it down and compiled a list of the 13 best boho fashion brands to invest in. Scroll on to find your perfect match.

13 Boho Fashion Brands You Need to Know About

1. Dôen

Fashion person Pia Baroncini wears a white Dôen ischia dress in white. She finishes the look with zebra Mary Janes. She is facing away from the camera craddling her bump in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @piabaroncini)

Style Notes: If you're a regular reader of Who What Wear UK, you’ll know that Dôen is one of our all-time favourite dress brands. Hailing from California, Dôen captures the essence of coastal boho with a laid-back vibe that’s uniquely elegant. Best known for its flowing, floral-print dresses, it also serves up breezy blouses, beautifully crafted skirts and lightweight jackets that are just as good as its frocks.

2. Massimo Dutti

Fashin person Monikh wears a Massimo Dutti jacket. She pairs the jacket with black flip flops, black trousers and a Dill Green bag. She is taking a photo in the mirror in a recent image taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Massimo Dutti takes a relaxed, refined approach to modern-day boho, proving you don’t need a designer budget to dress like you do. The brand’s collections offer everything from crocheted cropped jackets to asymmetric linen halters, each piece blending timeless design with high-quality fabrics and thoughtful functionality, making it easy to curate a boho capsule wardrobe that feels elevated.

3. Rixo

Fashion person Sarah Lysander wears a Rixo butter yellow dress, pendent necklace and brown belt. She is looking away from the camera standing in front of a brown background in a recent image take from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @sarahlysander)

Style Notes: Born from a love of vintage, Rixo has defined London’s modern bohemian scene, blending hand-painted prints with vintage-inspired silhouettes. Renowned for its meticulous attention to detail, every collection features unexpected colour combinations, elevated finishes and premium materials. The result? Pieces that feel one-of-a-kind, as if you picked them up at a vintage flea market as opposed to the brand’s chic boutique on King’s Road.

4. Free People

Fashion person Maya Fidel wears a Free People maxi dress, Miu Miu sungalsses and a raffia tote bag. She is looking towards the camera, posed at Wimbledon in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @mayafidel)

Style Notes: It would be remiss of me not to mention Free People in any boho-fashion discussion. Known for its slouchy cuts and laid-back silhouettes, the brand has delivered a string of viral hits; think the Forever Young bloomer or the Lowen midi skirt. With its carefree energy and playful on-site styling, Free People has become synonymous with effortless style, which gives it that boho clout.

5. Anthroplogie

Style Notes: Anthropologie is bringing boho to the masses. The brand has become synonymous with floaty dresses, embroidered blouses and an eclectic aesthetic that extends far beyond the wardrobe. From fashion to homeware, Anthropologie has carved out a world where the bohemia is more than a look—it’s a way of life.

Fashion person Layla Abbey wears an Anthropologie dress in a recent image. She is infront of.a yelllow doorway with a brown wooden door. She is looking towards the door frame and has a pink lilly in her hair in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

6. Farm Rio

Anya Taylor-Joy wears the Farm Rio bag. She pairs its with a lace shawl and a green headscarf in a recent image.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Farm Rio )

Style Notes: Hailing from Brazil, Farm Rio presents us with an exotic take on boho dressing. Its pieces feel both playful and sophisticated thanks to details like scalloped helms, floral embroidery and an inspiring use of colour. This season, Farm Rio’s solid-colour midis have been a firm favourite among the fashion set, and it’s not hard to see why.

7. Isabel Marant

Fashion person Annika Emmy wears a Isabel Marant two piece set. She is posed looking at the camera in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @annikaemmyy)

Style Notes: Could I really talk about the best boho brands without mentioning Isabel Marant? Founded in Paris in 1995, the label has become synonymous with Parisian boho-chic. From flowy blouses and tailored jackets to slouchy boots, Isabel Marant pieces are equal parts strong and laid-back. Case in point: the Bekett hidden wedge high-top sneakers (the very same ones Beyoncé wore in her "Love On Top" music video), which recently ranked as the eighth hottest product in the world on the LYST Index Q2 2025 report.

Every design carries that unmistakable Parisian je ne sais quoi, making Isabel Marant a fantastic option if you're in the market for a timeless, French-inspired take on modern boho.

