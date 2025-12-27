In 2026, Cool Girls Will Wear *This* Heel Color Trend With the Jean Trend That Was Considered "Dated" a Year Ago

Given Elsa Hosk’s trendsetting track record, it should come as no surprise that her Christmas Day outfit, which she posted to her Instagram feed, contained several of them. For starters, she wore a vintage Diorfur-trimmed blazer. With it, she wore the new denim color trend that’s coming for everyone’s medium-blue and dark-wash denim: light-wash jeans. They’re technically not new by any means, but I will say that they haven’t been as popular as they are this season in quite some time. All the It girls, such as Hosk and Sabrina Carpenter, are wearing light-wash jeans this winter. I, for one, am a fan because they add a cool vintage-y touch to any outfit they’re paired with.
The other trend Hosk wore is red heels, which are undoubtedly more of a classic than a trend at this point. The rich, vibrant hue is the perfect contrast to faded denim, and the shoes dress them up substantially. In conclusion, get ready to see lots of light-wash jeans with red heels in 2026, and keep scrolling to see the combination in action on Hosk, and to get a head start and shop chic versions of both complementary items.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.