Live from Paris Fashion Week: The Best-Dressed Celebrities, Key Trends and It Items to Know About Now

Welcome to day two of Paris Fashion Week. The city’s glamorous week began last night with Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent spring/summer 2026 show, staged beneath the glittering Eiffel Tower. Against this cinematic backdrop, a cast of 2025’s It-girls gathered to take in Vaccarello’s sleek, ‘80s-imbued vision.

Today, Louis Vuitton indulged in regency romance, balancing period drama silhouettes with sharp, modern flourishes. Later this evening, Stella McCartney will bring her signature brand of polish to the runway. The week then accelerates into a series of hotly anticipated debuts: Jonathan Anderson presents his first women's ready-to-wear collection at Dior, Glenn Martens showcases his ready-to-wear vision for Maison Margiela following his kick-off with couture in July, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez take the reins at Loewe, Pierpaolo Piccioli reveals his vision for Balenciaga and Matthieu Blazy unveils his first Chanel collection. Alongside them, the industry’s most established names will continue to raise the stakes.

Across the weekend, we’ll be reporting live on everything you need to know—from standout shows and defining trends to the It-pieces and unmissable moments destined to shape the Spring/Summer 2026 season. Stay tuned.