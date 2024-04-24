Fashion People Swear By This Exact Blazer for Elegant and Easy Outfits
If I could suggest one layering option to see you through the in-between weather we're experiencing, it would be, without a doubt, the grey blazer. Light enough to layer under a coat should you need, yet full-coverage enough to provide the right amount of warmth on sunnier days, this spring-ready layer is one of the most reached for in my wardrobe.
In a relaxed grey shade, I find this blazer style to be the most versatile of the lot. Styling well with smart blouses and tailored trousers, but looking equally chic paired with an oversized hoodie or your favourite straight leg jeans, the grey blazer offers a more relaxed take on the sophisticated silhouette that makes day-to-day styling all the more easy.
Ever on the lookout for excellent outfits that champion my favourite clothing item, below I'm rounded up four easy-to-copy looks that will make styling the blazer a breeze. Read on to discover the grey blazer trend below.
HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING GREY BLAZERS THIS SEASON
1. GREY BLAZER + WHITE TEE + JEANS
Style Notes: The grey blazer, white t-shirt and straight leg jeans outfit might be my favourite style combination ever. Equal parts laid-back and elevated, the inspired combination pairs sophisticated items with street-style favourites for a balanced ensemble that looks good every time.
SHOP THE LOOK:
These comfortable trainers are ideal for traipsing around the city.
2. GREY BLAZER + WAIST COAT + MAXI SKIRT
Style Notes: Craft an elegant outfit with ease by pairing your hero blazer with a long-line knitted skirt and smart waistcoat. To give your outfit a relaxed edge, style with white trainers. Otherwise, pair with slingback flats or your favourite kitten-heels.
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. GREY BLAZER + HOODIE + BLACK TROUSERS
Style Notes: For the perfect relaxed weekend look, reach for your favourite slouchy hoodie and layer a grey oversized blazer on top. Lean in to comfort-styling and pair with wide-leg trousers and trainers for a laid-back look you won't want to take off.
SHOP THE TREND:
This cosy hoodie is the only thing I want to wear all weekend.
4. GREY BLAZER + MATCHING TROUSERS + BELT
Style Notes: The grey colour trend has been big news this season, so why not do it justice and style a grey suit set. To add a point of interest and sharpen your silhouette, style with a slim leather belt and your favourite top-handle bag.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Wear with the matching blazer or style with a white tee.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE GREY BLAZERS HERE:
This dark grey blazer will style well with pale yellows and creams.
The asymmetric pleat at the sleeve adds a point of interest to this sleek blazer.
This long-line blazer pairs well with wide-leg trouser and leggings.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
