Fashion People Swear By This Exact Blazer for Elegant and Easy Outfits

If I could suggest one layering option to see you through the in-between weather we're experiencing, it would be, without a doubt, the grey blazer. Light enough to layer under a coat should you need, yet full-coverage enough to provide the right amount of warmth on sunnier days, this spring-ready layer is one of the most reached for in my wardrobe.

In a relaxed grey shade, I find this blazer style to be the most versatile of the lot. Styling well with smart blouses and tailored trousers, but looking equally chic paired with an oversized hoodie or your favourite straight leg jeans, the grey blazer offers a more relaxed take on the sophisticated silhouette that makes day-to-day styling all the more easy.

Ever on the lookout for excellent outfits that champion my favourite clothing item, below I'm rounded up four easy-to-copy looks that will make styling the blazer a breeze. Read on to discover the grey blazer trend below.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING GREY BLAZERS THIS SEASON

1. GREY BLAZER + WHITE TEE + JEANS

Style Notes: The grey blazer, white t-shirt and straight leg jeans outfit might be my favourite style combination ever. Equal parts laid-back and elevated, the inspired combination pairs sophisticated items with street-style favourites for a balanced ensemble that looks good every time.

SHOP THE LOOK:

The Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer £372 SHOP NOW These a favourite within the Who What Wear UK office.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a white t-shirt.

Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £36 SHOP NOW These also come in four other colours.

New Balance 2002r Trainers in Grey & Navy £130 SHOP NOW These comfortable trainers are ideal for traipsing around the city.

2. GREY BLAZER + WAIST COAT + MAXI SKIRT

Style Notes: Craft an elegant outfit with ease by pairing your hero blazer with a long-line knitted skirt and smart waistcoat. To give your outfit a relaxed edge, style with white trainers. Otherwise, pair with slingback flats or your favourite kitten-heels.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Belted Double-Breasted Wool Blazer £155 SHOP NOW This belted blazer is destined to sell out soon.

Pull & Sear Button-Up Suit Waistcoat £26 SHOP NOW Wear over a white tee or style on its own.

COS Double-Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW This cosy wool skirt is so easy to dress up or down.

Veja Esplar Trainers £118 SHOP NOW Classic white trainers will never go out of style.

3. GREY BLAZER + HOODIE + BLACK TROUSERS

Style Notes: For the perfect relaxed weekend look, reach for your favourite slouchy hoodie and layer a grey oversized blazer on top. Lean in to comfort-styling and pair with wide-leg trousers and trainers for a laid-back look you won't want to take off.

SHOP THE TREND:

The Row Phil Oversized Wool Blazer £2870 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Row for their elevated basics.

Anine Bing Harvey Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey Hoody £200 SHOP NOW This cosy hoodie is the only thing I want to wear all weekend.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW Style with a smart blouse or wear with an oversized hoodie.

Adidas Spiritain 2000 Trainers £85 SHOP NOW These also come in red.

4. GREY BLAZER + MATCHING TROUSERS + BELT

Style Notes: The grey colour trend has been big news this season, so why not do it justice and style a grey suit set. To add a point of interest and sharpen your silhouette, style with a slim leather belt and your favourite top-handle bag.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Marks & Spencer Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer £69 SHOP NOW This also comes in beige and black.

Marks & Spencer Pleat Front Relaxed Wide Leg Trousers £45 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching blazer or style with a white tee.

COS Skinny Leather Belt £35 SHOP NOW This simple accessory is the key to elevating your looks with ease.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE GREY BLAZERS HERE:

Zara Straight Fit Herringbone Blazer £60 SHOP NOW This product has a slightly oversized cut.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Layer this over the matching vest or style with a white tee.

H&M Single-Breasted Blazer £35 SHOP NOW This relaxed blazer layers well over a fine knit or graphic tee.

Loulou Studio Marnie Wool Blazer £330 SHOP NOW Style with wide leg trousers or wear with a pencil skirt.

Arket Double-Breasted Wool Blazer £189 SHOP NOW This dark grey blazer will style well with pale yellows and creams.

Yomi Oversized Pinstripe Blazer £920 SHOP NOW The tie-waist blazer trend is taking off this season.

Axel Arigato Arlo Blazer £365 SHOP NOW The asymmetric pleat at the sleeve adds a point of interest to this sleek blazer.

Gucci Double-Breasted Wool-Flannel Jacket £3250 SHOP NOW This long-line blazer pairs well with wide-leg trouser and leggings.