Fashion People Swear By This Exact Blazer for Elegant and Easy Outfits

If I could suggest one layering option to see you through the in-between weather we're experiencing, it would be, without a doubt, the grey blazer. Light enough to layer under a coat should you need, yet full-coverage enough to provide the right amount of warmth on sunnier days, this spring-ready layer is one of the most reached for in my wardrobe.

In a relaxed grey shade, I find this blazer style to be the most versatile of the lot. Styling well with smart blouses and tailored trousers, but looking equally chic paired with an oversized hoodie or your favourite straight leg jeans, the grey blazer offers a more relaxed take on the sophisticated silhouette that makes day-to-day styling all the more easy.

Ever on the lookout for excellent outfits that champion my favourite clothing item, below I'm rounded up four easy-to-copy looks that will make styling the blazer a breeze. Read on to discover the grey blazer trend below.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING GREY BLAZERS THIS SEASON

1. GREY BLAZER + WHITE TEE + JEANS

Influencer wears a grey blazer.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: The grey blazer, white t-shirt and straight leg jeans outfit might be my favourite style combination ever. Equal parts laid-back and elevated, the inspired combination pairs sophisticated items with street-style favourites for a balanced ensemble that looks good every time.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Gelso Oversized Tencel™ Lyocell-Blend Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Blazer

These a favourite within the Who What Wear UK office.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a white t-shirt.

Mid-Rise Straight Jeans - Women
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

These also come in four other colours.

New Balance 2002r Trainers in Grey & Navy
New Balance
2002r Trainers in Grey & Navy

These comfortable trainers are ideal for traipsing around the city.

2. GREY BLAZER + WAIST COAT + MAXI SKIRT

Influencer wears a grey blazer with a maxi skirt and vest.

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: Craft an elegant outfit with ease by pairing your hero blazer with a long-line knitted skirt and smart waistcoat. To give your outfit a relaxed edge, style with white trainers. Otherwise, pair with slingback flats or your favourite kitten-heels.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Belted Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
COS
Belted Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

This belted blazer is destined to sell out soon.

grey waist coat
Pull & Sear
Button-Up Suit Waistcoat

Wear over a white tee or style on its own.

Double-Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt
COS
Double-Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt

This cosy wool skirt is so easy to dress up or down.

trainers
Veja
Esplar Trainers

Classic white trainers will never go out of style.

3. GREY BLAZER + HOODIE + BLACK TROUSERS

Influencer wears a grey blazer with black trousers and trainers

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: For the perfect relaxed weekend look, reach for your favourite slouchy hoodie and layer a grey oversized blazer on top. Lean in to comfort-styling and pair with wide-leg trousers and trainers for a laid-back look you won't want to take off.

SHOP THE TREND:

Phil Oversized Wool Blazer
The Row
Phil Oversized Wool Blazer

I always come back to The Row for their elevated basics.

Harvey Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey Hoody
Anine Bing
Harvey Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey Hoody

This cosy hoodie is the only thing I want to wear all weekend.

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

Style with a smart blouse or wear with an oversized hoodie.

trainers
Adidas
Spiritain 2000 Trainers

These also come in red.

4. GREY BLAZER + MATCHING TROUSERS + BELT

Influencer wears a grey suit.

(Image credit: @coco_floflo)

Style Notes: The grey colour trend has been big news this season, so why not do it justice and style a grey suit set. To add a point of interest and sharpen your silhouette, style with a slim leather belt and your favourite top-handle bag.

SHOP THE LOOK:

blazer
Marks & Spencer
Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer

This also comes in beige and black.

trousers
Marks & Spencer
Pleat Front Relaxed Wide Leg Trousers

Wear with the matching blazer or style with a white tee.

belt
COS
Skinny Leather Belt

This simple accessory is the key to elevating your looks with ease.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE GREY BLAZERS HERE:

grey blazer
Zara
Straight Fit Herringbone Blazer

This product has a slightly oversized cut.

Single-Breasted Blazer
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Blazer

Layer this over the matching vest or style with a white tee.

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

This relaxed blazer layers well over a fine knit or graphic tee.

Marnie Wool Blazer
Loulou Studio
Marnie Wool Blazer

Style with wide leg trousers or wear with a pencil skirt.

Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
Arket
Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

This dark grey blazer will style well with pale yellows and creams.

grey blazer
Yomi
Oversized Pinstripe Blazer

The tie-waist blazer trend is taking off this season.

grey blazer
Axel Arigato
Arlo Blazer

The asymmetric pleat at the sleeve adds a point of interest to this sleek blazer.

Double-Breasted Wool-Flannel Jacket
Gucci
Double-Breasted Wool-Flannel Jacket

This long-line blazer pairs well with wide-leg trouser and leggings.

+ Net Sustain Donau Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer
LouLou Studio
Donau Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer

A boxy blazer is always a good idea.

