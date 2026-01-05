Not a Harness: The *Other* BDSM-Inspired Accessory Jacob Elordi Is Single-Handedly Making a Thing

Think back to early 2019. It's January, and Timothée Chalamet has just arrived on the red carpet at the Golden Globes wearing a couture harness by the late Louis Vuitton menswear designer and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. (Later, the Marty Supreme actor told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he was told it was actually a bib, not a harness, a distinction that was confirmed by the brand.) He was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Beautiful Boy, but it was his sequined, BDSM-inspired accessory that won out that night and in the weeks that followed. Suddenly, harnesses were everywhere, also showing up on Michael B. Jordan at the SAG Awards (his was also designed by Abloh) not long after.
Though harnesses—ahem, bibs—didn't have a long reign on the red carpet for men, the micro-trend had a lasting effect on men's fashion. Gone were classic, simple tuxedos. During award season, a menswear look needed something special and unexpected to garner acclaim, be it a brooch or a very unbuttoned shirt, which have both been very popular in recent years. Now, as we enter a new year, another BDSM-inspired accessory is beginning to take hold.
In the first days of 2026 alone, Jacob Elordi has debuted not one but two leather ties, and both were designed by the actor's close friends at Bottega Veneta. They're subtle, sexy, and luxe in an almost surprising way. An accessory that could easily look, well, tacky is anything but that when done right. It, of course, helps that it was Elordi who wore it, and he combined the leather tie with two custom-tailored suits courtesy of the Italian house's new creative director, Louise Trotter.
Elordi's leather ties have become his signature on the red carpet since 2026 started just a few days ago, but he was slipping them into his rotation before the new year too. Back in October, he wore one to a special screening of his new Guillermo del Toro film, Frankenstein, in New York City. It was black with a subtle shine, and he paired it with a navy-blue double-breasted suit, a gray shirt, and black Intrecciato shoes, all from Bottega Veneta. He finished off the look with red-tinted sunglasses—the same pair he wore at last night's Critics Choice Awards.
On January 3, Elordi kicked off award season in Palm Springs at the 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, where he once again wore Bottega Veneta. This time, he donned a custom-made single-breasted suit in a soft oat that was very appropriate for the event's location. What was less expected for Palm Springs was his Fondant leather tie, which only made the accessory more buzzworthy.
On Elordi: customBottega Veneta jacket, trousers, shirt, tie, and Roma Lace-Up Shoes ($1650)
Finally, at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Elordi arrived in all black (apart from his ever-present red eyewear), pairing his black leather tie with another custom suit—a double-breasted style with hidden buttons—which he wore with a black shirt, Intrecciato shoes, and tiny gold hoop earrings. Everything, of course, was tailored to perfection, and his leather tie offered just the right amount of texture and depth to the otherwise void-like ensemble.
With award season just beginning, I have a feeling this won't be the last time we spot Elordi in a leather tie, especially given how much attention Frankenstein and his portrayal of the titular character are receiving. If the accessory's impact is as dominant as Chalamet's famed bib, we'll likely spot it on others before the run of award shows ends with the Oscars all the way in March.
Ahead, shop the trend taking over men's fashion on the red carpet, all thanks to Elordi and his newfound love of leather ties.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.