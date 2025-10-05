Neutral, Classic and Plenty of Denim—Alexa's New-Season Outfits Are What I'll Be Copying All Winter Long

Alexa Chung is my long-time style muse. Read on to discover the five winter outfits I'll be copying from her this season.

Collage of Alexa Chung&#039;s winter outfits.
(Image credit: @alexachung)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

For as long as I’ve been interested in fashion, I’ve been interested in what Alexa Chung is wearing.

In fact, I’d go so far as to say it was Alexa’s grungy, irreverent approach to early-2010s styling that first sparked my obsession with clothes. Over the years, my love for fashion has evolved, but my admiration for her razor-sharp style instincts has never waned. She remains one of the fashion figures I return to time and again for inspiration.

With a new season stretching ahead, I’ve been curating ideas for my chicest winter wardrobe yet, and naturally, Alexa’s Instagram feed was the first place I looked. A few minutes of scrolling left me brimming with outfit ideas I couldn’t wait to copy, so I’ve rounded up the ones that stood out most.

These are the Alexa-approved looks I’ll be re-creating from now until March.

Discover Alexa Chung's Winter Wardrobe:

1. Leather Bomber Jacket + Pleated Skirt

Alexa Chung wears a brown leather jacket with a grey pleated skirt.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: A leather bomber instantly lends edge to any outfit, but paired with a pleated skirt, it takes on an elevated, grown-up feel. The contrast of tough and pretty creates a balance that feels undeniably chic. For a 2025 update, choose a bomber in a trending chocolate-brown hue and offset it with a grey pleated skirt. Add black tights and boots as the temperature drops.

Shop the Look:

2. Grey Coat + Denim + Black Flats

Alexa Chung wears grey coat cinched in with a belt and black flats.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Whilst chocolate-brown and letterbox red might be the season’s headline shades, I’ll always argue that light grey is the chicest colour to wear in winter. Alexa styles hers in the form of a structured wool coat, layered over light-blue denim—an icy-cool colour pairing that feels timeless.

Shop the Look:

3. Navy Knit + White Jeans + Scarf

Alexa Chung wears an orange top with a brown pencil skirt

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Don’t pack away your white jeans just because the weather has turned. Instead, give them a cold-weather twist with a rich navy knit, then add a soft grey scarf for both warmth and polish. This is Alexa at her understated best: simple pieces, styled with consideration.

Shop the Look:

4. Trench Coat + Sunglasses

Alexa Chung wears a cream trench coat with sunglasses.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: There’s a short, sweet window at the start of winter when the air is crisp but the sun is still bright. That’s when Alexa’s trench-and-sunglasses formula comes into its own. A cream trench brings freshness to darker winter palettes, whilst oversized shades add a dose of effortless cool. As the chill intensifies, simply swap your base layer for a chunky knit to keep cosy without losing the sleek silhouette.

Shop the Look:

5. Black Jumper + Beige Jeans + Black Flats

Alexa Chung takes a mirror selfie wearing a black jumper with beige jeans and a grey scarf.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: From October through April (and, if I’m honest, well beyond), black jumpers are the backbone of my wardrobe. Usually, I default to pairing them with black trousers or blue jeans, but Alexa’s beige denim has inspired me to try something new. The addition of black ballet flats taps into this season’s favourite footwear trend, but when the mercury really drops, I’ll switch them for black boots and add a cocooning coat on top.

Shop the Look:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸