For as long as I’ve been interested in fashion, I’ve been interested in what Alexa Chung is wearing.
In fact, I’d go so far as to say it was Alexa’s grungy, irreverent approach to early-2010s styling that first sparked my obsession with clothes. Over the years, my love for fashion has evolved, but my admiration for her razor-sharp style instincts has never waned. She remains one of the fashion figures I return to time and again for inspiration.
With a new season stretching ahead, I’ve been curating ideas for my chicest winter wardrobe yet, and naturally, Alexa’s Instagram feed was the first place I looked. A few minutes of scrolling left me brimming with outfit ideas I couldn’t wait to copy, so I’ve rounded up the ones that stood out most.
These are the Alexa-approved looks I’ll be re-creating from now until March.
Discover Alexa Chung's Winter Wardrobe:
1. Leather Bomber Jacket + Pleated Skirt
Style Notes: A leather bomber instantly lends edge to any outfit, but paired with a pleated skirt, it takes on an elevated, grown-up feel. The contrast of tough and pretty creates a balance that feels undeniably chic. For a 2025 update, choose a bomber in a trending chocolate-brown hue and offset it with a grey pleated skirt. Add black tights and boots as the temperature drops.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Oversized Leather Jacket in Aubergine
Reiss's oversized leather bomber jackets are a fashion insider's favourites—just ask any member of the Who What Wear team.
Massimo Dutti
Midi Skirt With Box Pleats
There's an inherent prep attributed to pleated grey skirts that give your styling a polished edge with minimal effort.
2. Grey Coat + Denim + Black Flats
Style Notes: Whilst chocolate-brown and letterbox red might be the season’s headline shades, I’ll always argue that light grey is the chicest colour to wear in winter. Alexa styles hers in the form of a structured wool coat, layered over light-blue denim—an icy-cool colour pairing that feels timeless.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Long Wool Coat
I wouldn't wait too long—this elegant tailored coat has already sold out in the black and burgundy shades.
Tommy Jeans
Relaxed Dungarees
For off duty days, there's really nothing I'd rather step into than all-in-one denim. Dress it up with Alexa and wear with a tailored coat, other wise style with a casual bomber for a relaxed effect.
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
Wear these with denim and a tailored coat, otherwise pair them with structure trousers and a simple tee.
3. Navy Knit + White Jeans + Scarf
Style Notes: Don’t pack away your white jeans just because the weather has turned. Instead, give them a cold-weather twist with a rich navy knit, then add a soft grey scarf for both warmth and polish. This is Alexa at her understated best: simple pieces, styled with consideration.
Shop the Look:
Mango
100% Wool Fine-Knit Jumper
Despite this being a fine knit design, the wool composition will ensure a cosy finish.
Arket
Lupine Flared Jeans
Fashion people always come back to Arket for their reliable denim—me included.
H&M
Scarf
No winter wardrobe is complete with out a cosy layer.
4. Trench Coat + Sunglasses
Style Notes: There’s a short, sweet window at the start of winter when the air is crisp but the sun is still bright. That’s when Alexa’s trench-and-sunglasses formula comes into its own. A cream trench brings freshness to darker winter palettes, whilst oversized shades add a dose of effortless cool. As the chill intensifies, simply swap your base layer for a chunky knit to keep cosy without losing the sleek silhouette.
Shop the Look:
COS
Knitted-Collar Trench Coat
With the spot-on attention to detail—note, the knitted collar and storm flat—this could easily pass as designer.
Mango
Sports Sunglasses
Oversized sunglasses are edging out slimmer pairs as the season's favourite shape.
5. Black Jumper + Beige Jeans + Black Flats
Style Notes: From October through April (and, if I’m honest, well beyond), black jumpers are the backbone of my wardrobe. Usually, I default to pairing them with black trousers or blue jeans, but Alexa’s beige denim has inspired me to try something new. The addition of black ballet flats taps into this season’s favourite footwear trend, but when the mercury really drops, I’ll switch them for black boots and add a cocooning coat on top.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Oversized Sweatshirt
For casual daily styling, there's nothing I'd rather slip into than a simple black throw-on sweatshirt. This style comes in sizes XXS—4XL.
Topshop
Column Mid Rise Jean
This light beige shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe. Plus it's such a chic alternative to the samey blue jeans we typically reach for.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino Ribbed Scarf
In my opinion, Rise & Fall's cashmere is some of the best out there.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
In my opinion, every great wardrobe starts with a classic pair of leather ballet flats.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.