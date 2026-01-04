Instant Reactions, Zero Filter: Live Fashion Commentary on the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

We’re only a few days into 2026, but award season is already in full swing. The 31st Critics Choice Awards has the kind of nominee list that feels impossible to ignore. Leading the pack on the film side is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with a whopping 17 nominations, squaring off against One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Frankenstein, and Bugonia for Best Picture and acting honors. Heavy hitters like Timothée Chalamet, Mia Goth, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Amanda Seyfried are all in contention.

On the television front, Netflix’s limited series Adolescence has snagged six nods, and favorites like Andor, Severance, Alien: Earth, and The Diplomat round out a buzzy TV slate. While I'm waiting with bated breath to see who will take home trophies, I'm equally excited to revel in all of the sure-to-be-amazing red carpet looks. Continue reading for my off-the-cuff thoughts on the night's outfits.