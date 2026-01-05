Forget Black and Red—Leighton Meester Wore 2026's Top Color Trend to the Critics Choice Awards

When we think of Leighton Meester and fashion together, Blair Waldorf and her many ensembles during the OG Gossip Girl days will likely always be what comes to mind first. That said, the actress's recent run of red carpet looks is quietly starting to rival even Blair's most iconic outfits. A liquid-like Versace gown at the 2025 Golden Globes, for instance, garnered some much-deserved attention, as did the minimalist St. John number—a chocolate-brown satin column dress—she wore to the 2024 SAG Awards. But it's the lilac-colored strapless creation she chose for tonight's 2026 Critics Choice Awards that takes the cake.
WHO: Leighton Meester WHAT: 2026 Critics Choice Awards WEAR: Carolina Herrera dress; Chopard earrings and ring
Meester selected a fitted, slightly sheer dress from Carolina Herrera's spring 2026 collection. Though the model who debuted it on the runway wore the dress with a slew of accessories, including a purple minaudière, black velvet headband, and matching black pumps, Meester went a simpler route, only wearing a pair of chandelier earrings from Chopard's Haute Joaillerie Collection in 18k white gold with pink sapphires and diamonds, and a few rings, including a flower-shaped Chopard ring from the L'Heure du Diamant Collection in 18k white gold with 0.86-carats of diamonds and her engagement ring from husband Adam Brody, who is nominated in the Best Actor in a Comedy Series category for his role in Netflix's Nobody Wants This.
Accessories proved to be unnecessary, especially given the tiny details all over her purple gown, designed by the American brand's creative director, Wes Gordon. The color of the dress is equally stunning, which is probably why it's shaping up to be one of 2026's top trends, having also appeared in Chloé's S/S 26 collection as well as Valentino's. Black and red are classics on the red carpet for a reason, but Meester's lilac alternative proved that going an alternative route is never a bad idea.
