Not Jeans, Not Leggings: The "Dated" Pant Trend Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung Are Adding Back Into Their Rotations

Lately, with the temps dropping by the day, when we spot celebrities out and about, they're usually wearing either jeans or leggings, the former to run errands or go out to dinner, and the latter, for pilates classes or sessions with their trainers. But a handful of It girls have chosen to stray from those two pant styles, opting instead to re-introduce a somewhat dated alternative into their winter wardrobes. Those bottoms? Leather pants, a.k.a. the elevated denim alternative that's warm and luxurious, with just the right touch of edge.
First, it was Hailey Bieber. During a recent trip to Tokyo, Japan, with Justin, the Rhode founder took a break from wearing vintage Levi's (sourced, as always, by Denim by Orlee) to bring leather pants back from the dead. Bieber's leather pants outfit consisted of a straight-leg, cropped pair of the bottoms styled with a vintage Issey Miyake brown jacket, a Phoebe Philo clutch, black kitten heels, and a retro Mercedes-Benz baseball cap. She finished off the look with a pair of all-black wire-rim sunglasses.
One look doesn't make a trend, even when it's Bieber who wears it. Two, however, is an entirely different story. A week or so after Bieber posted a photo of her leather-pants outfit to Instagram, Alexa Chung followed suit, dropping a slideshow on her IG feed following New York City's recent blizzard that showcased her styling approach to leather pants. The British It girl braved the elements in a pair of classic leather pants, an oversized peacoat, a cream scarf, and vintage cat-eye sunglasses with yellow lenses. "The city that never sleets and my new, old personality glasses that I won’t shut up about," she captioned the photos. And while her eyewear was clearly her main point of focus, mine was Chung's leather pants. The chips were falling in their favor right and left. A leather pants comeback is near.
If you're as convinced as I am to put my jeans and leggings spending on hold to strictly focus on reintroducing leather pants into my winter wardrobe, you're in luck. Ahead, find ways to recreate both Bieber and Chung's leather-pants outfits. Plus, shop all the best leather pants on the market this season.
