If You Want to Look Elegant the Next Time You Wear Brown to Workout, Pair it With This and This Color

I don't know about all of you, but I'm always looking for ways to make my workout attire look nicer and more put-together, as opposed to the clothes I quietly pick out and put on at 6 AM before rushing to make the train to my pilates or Barry's class. My go-to is usually all black, from my leggings-and-bra set all the way down to my socks and shoes, but that stealth look can only get me so far. More and more, I've been wanting to introduce brown activewear into my rotation, especially after seeing how people like Jennifer Lopez and Alison Brie have styled it in recent months. I've tried a few different color combinations, wear-testing various shoes and outerwear shades with brown leggings and sports bras, and finally, I think I've found the perfect way to wear the trending yet timeless neutral. But I can't take all the credit. I took all my direction from Kendall Jenner.
In her first Instagram post in the new year, Jenner showed off her just-released Adanola workout set—a long-sleeve shirt with matching short leggings—in the color Coffee Bean. The color is a deep, rich shade of brown, which paired perfectly with her white Asics sneakers and a red windbreaker jacket. It clicked—white sneakers and brown short leggings just work, and adding in a touch of red for contrast and some excitement is genius.
I knew I had to immediately copy her look, which was made easy by the fact that both her top and shorts were freshly in stock. I found a similar pair of white sneakers from Asics to go with and a Coachwindbreaker that looks just like hers. Now, I just have to wait until they arrive on my doorstep. In the meantime, I'll be playing around with brown workout items I already own, styling them with white sneakers and red accents to make going to the gym into an infinitely more elegant affair.
Keep scrolling to follow suit and recreate Jenner's brown short leggings and white sneakers outfit in 2026. Just don't forget a subtle bit of red.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.