Gracie Abrams is the New Muse for Chanel's Coco Crush Collection—Here Is a Preview of the Stunning New Campaign

The fine jewelry line has been a prominent fixture in the fashion world since 2015, known for its striking, forever designs with nods to signature motifs of the French House. Abrams fronts the new Coco Crush campaign, set to launch on January 13.
Below is a preview of Abrams wearing a new choker necklace, featuring a supple design that has the signature quilted motif in 18k gold. If you scroll a bit further, you can also shop current favorites from the Coco Crush range.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.