Sneaky Shoppers Know January Is an Excellent Sale Month—I'm Currently Eyeing These 16 Nordstrom Steals

Holiday shopping is over (TG!), but that doesn't mean I've put away my phone, closed my computer, or limited myself from online shopping on any other device. Quite the contrary. Editors, like myself, know that January is prime time for sale shopping. In fact, post-holiday discounts are often some of the very best of the whole calendar year as brands switch old stock to new.
Right now, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is on, and I'm not letting it go without adding a few specific steals to my digital cart. I think I deserve to treat myself after giving so many gifts to loved ones! Ahead, see the 16 items I'm eyeing, from a sophisticated eye shadow palette to a high-quality suede bag and beyond.
Bobbi Brown
Pink Mirage Eyeshadow Palette
If silky, luxurious, and sophisticated eye makeup is your thing, let me recommend Bobbi Brown's Pink Mirage Eyeshadow Palette. It houses five neutral shades that range from warm beige (Cashmere Cream) to dark brown (Deep Walnut). It's so chic, and the best part is that it's a whopping 40% off.
PURSONIC
LED Light Therapy Face Mask
At $100 off, this LED face mask is a steal, and there's no better time to make it part of your nighttime skincare ritual than at the start of a new year. It features seven color settings, making it a true "do it all" skin device. Let's go through each one—are you ready? Red light stimulates collagen production and smooths wrinkles, blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, green light evens skin tone, yellow light soothes sensitivity, purple light combines the effects of red and blue, cyan light reduces puffiness, and white light accelerates skin renewal. Whew.
Topshop
Johnny Collar Sweater
I love an oversize fit, especially when it comes to sweaters. This one is at the top of my list. The warm and fuzzy fabric, the sporty collar, and the deep V-neck are perfection. This will look so chic tucked into high-waisted jeans and trousers.
Laura Mercier
Indulgent Icons Setting Powder & Velour Puff Set
You won't find a setting powder that beauty editors use more than Laura Mercier's iconic Translucent Loose Setting Powder. This limited-edition set contains a jar of the skin-setting, -blurring, and -perfecting product as well as a velour puff for flawless application.
Longchamp
Le Pliage Cosmetics Case
What's chicer than this Longchamp Le Pliage Cosmetics Case? The answer is nothing. It has the same high quality as Longchamp's iconic bags, features a textured leather trim, and is perfectly proportioned for securing makeup and skincare products on the go.
Le Creuset
2-Piece Heritage Stoneware Pie Dish & Loaf Pan Set
As a lover of all things Le Creuset, I added this two-piece stoneware baking set to my cart faster than you could say "sourdough." I love the scalloped detailing.
NEST
Blue Cypress & Snow Classic Candle
I just moved into a new apartment, and I'm currently filling it with chic, sweetly scented candles because the littlest things can make the biggest difference in ambience. This one from Nest emits the aroma of a "snow-covered mountain retreat." Notes of blue cypress, snow, juniper berry, and a hint of smoked vanilla bean create the most incredible wintry atmosphere.
Madewell
The Suede Shopper Tote
I love suede bags and shoes, so it'll come as no surprise that I also love Madewell's Suede Shopper Tote. I've been eyeing it for months. However, as a girl who's trying to stick to a budget, I couldn't bear to buy it at over $200. Now, my luck has changed, as it's 35% off. This is about to be my go-to winter bag.
Oribe
Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Set
I currently have this entire set sitting in my bathroom. Oribe's Hair Alchemy Set is all about strengthening fragile hair, reducing split ends, minimizing breakage… You get the idea. It's the perfect hair-rehabilitation routine. The set includes the Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Balm, Resilience Shampoo, and Resilience Conditioner. I can't recommend it enough.
The Outset
Lip Oasis Glossy Treatment Complete Collection
I like to have a lip balm in every room, pocket, and bag, so The Outset's Lip Oasis Glossy Treatment Complete Collection is the perfect purchase. It contains four of the brand's cushiony, moisturizing, plumping, high-shine balms. There's Dune (sheer nude), Mirage (sheer blackberry), Sun Kiss (sheer orange-red), and Clear.
Steve Madden
Dantelle Knee High Boot
Remember how I said I love suede? Yeah, I wasn't kidding. I couldn't help but add Steve Madden's Dantelle Knee High Boots to my cart. I love the color, fabric, and silhouette. Most of all, though, I love that they're currently 33% off.
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver
Serena Horseshoe Pendant Cord Necklace
This chic pendant is the perfect accessory for my suede-centric winter wardrobe.
Jo Malone London
Cologne Collection Set
This is technically a holiday kit, but it will see you through the entire year, thanks to the five classic, iconic, and best-selling scents inside. It includes mini sizes of Jo Malone's Lime Basil & Mandarin, English Pear & Freesia, Wood Sage & Sea Salt, Nectarine Blossom & Honey, and Peony & Blush Suede.
NUME
Complete Brush & Comb Set
Upgrading your hair brushes might not be at the top of your New Year to-do list, but I think it should be. As someone who recently upgraded her own, I can't tell you what a difference it makes. (Like I said before, it's the little things!) I recommend trading in any dusty, dirty, or battered brushes for this clean, chic, matching set.
OMNIA Brush
Pro Travel 8-Piece Makeup Brush Set
The same goes for makeup brushes. (No more dirty, unwashed, shedding makeup brushes in 2026!) This eight-piece set includes a smart carrying case.
PURSONIC
USB Rechargeable Water Flosser
Clean teeth are healthy teeth. If you want to upgrade your oral care routine this year, I suggest opting for a Water Flosser—it's a sustainable swap for traditional dental floss. This one is 50% off right now and will give you a bright, shiny smile.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits o