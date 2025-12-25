Out of Nowhere, Maxi Cardigans Are Popular Again—These Shoes Make Them Look Cool

Anyway: maxi cardigans. In case you missed their first go-around, these are extra-long cardigans that fall somewhere between your knee and your ankle. Every cool and mainstream brand has one or two on offer this season, and fashion girls are making it look incredible. Because of the longline design, this style can sometimes feel overwhelming. The solution to this is as old as time: Wear them with a pair of heels—you get bonus points for a trendy square toe. That way, the silhouette is nice and balanced, and the look is squarely 2026.