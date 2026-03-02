The Adidas Samba sneaker has moved beyond a mere trend to become a classic—a wardrobe staple that won't leave you looking dated. However, maintaining that timeless appeal hinges on how you style them. While wearing Sambas with leggings and a sweatshirt is fine for a travel day, it misses the opportunity to create a cooler, more polished outfit. The chic approach for 2026 is to pair them with sweatpants and an oversize blazer.
Olivia Wilde is the latest stylish celebrity to showcase this outfit pairing. At CDG Airport in Paris, Wilde was spotted arriving for Paris Fashion Week wearing a casual yet elegant travel uniform: a black blazer, layered over a striped button-down top and a white T-shirt. On the bottom, she opted for black joggers and black Adidas Samba sneakers. She completed the look with her go-to Ray-Ban sunglasses, a tan leather tote, a black suitcase, and a leopard-print coat, which she slung over her luggage.
At Who What Wear, we often write about travel outfits and how to elevate your style while staying comfortable. After much research and covering some of these stories, I've come to the conclusion that when an elite traveler isn't wearing jeans, they opt for joggers, balancing the casualness of the sweats with a tasteful top and jacket. In this case, for Wilde, it's the relaxed blazer along with the button-up shirt, left undone and worn over a crisp tee, that's doing the heavy work. These pieces are a bit unexpected to be paired with sweats, which makes them look and feel interesting and unique. Plus, the layering is practical, since you never know whether the plane will be hot or cold.
Scroll on to see Wilde's recent look for yourself and shop Adidas Sambas, along with similar pants and blazers, to add to your 2026 wardrobe.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.