Forget the After-Party—These Pre-Oscars Outfits Are Getting Us Seriously Excited for Sunday Night

With the Academy Awards just two days away, the fashion buzz has already begun thanks to a series of glamorous pre-Oscar events. The style bar has been set high by festivities like the Vanity Fair pre-Oscar party and the Who What Wear "Carbs Before the Carpet" dinner, culminating most recently in the star-studded W Magazine x Dior dinner.
Last night at Mr. Chow's in L.A., W Magazine's editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Dior's creative director Jonathan Anderson co-hosted an exclusive dinner. In true Dior fashion, the A-listers' elegant attire suggested this year's Academy Awards could be the most fashionable in recent memory.
Attendees included Oscar-nominated Teyana Taylor, who wore a striking white fringe jacket with a cinched waist and voluminous gray trousers (look two from Dior's pre-fall 2026 collection). Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were also there; Chopra wore a white asymmetrical dress with a pearl tassel and floral embellishments (look 45 from the same collection). Actress Anya-Taylor Joy continued the clean, white theme with a semi-sheer crochet dress from the French fashion house, and completed her outfit by slicking her hair back into a bun.
While many chose classic elegance, other stylish celebrities embraced a more casual vibe, elevating denim with Dior pieces. Suki Waterhouse paired low-rise light-wash jeans with a pink crochet cape from Anderon's debut S/S 26 collection, a white tank top, and pumps for a relaxed yet polished look—different from the runway styling of a striped blouse and open-toe heels. Hailey Bieber also wore jeans—her signature vintage 501 Levi's—and styled them with a Bar Jacket by Anderson and Saint Laurent heeled mules. But that's not all. Keep scrolling to see the chicest looks from the W Magazine x Dior pre-Oscars dinner.
See the Chicest Looks From the W Magazine x Dior Pre-Oscars Dinner:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.