Forget the After-Party—These Pre-Oscars Outfits Are Getting Us Seriously Excited for Sunday Night

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Nick jonas, priyanka chopra, jonathan anderson, teyana taylor, hailey bieber, and kendall jenner at the w magazine x dior pre-oscars party.
(Image credit: Dior)

With the Academy Awards just two days away, the fashion buzz has already begun thanks to a series of glamorous pre-Oscar events. The style bar has been set high by festivities like the Vanity Fair pre-Oscar party and the Who What Wear "Carbs Before the Carpet" dinner, culminating most recently in the star-studded W Magazine x Dior dinner.

Last night at Mr. Chow's in L.A., W Magazine's editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Dior's creative director Jonathan Anderson co-hosted an exclusive dinner. In true Dior fashion, the A-listers' elegant attire suggested this year's Academy Awards could be the most fashionable in recent memory.

Attendees included Oscar-nominated Teyana Taylor, who wore a striking white fringe jacket with a cinched waist and voluminous gray trousers (look two from Dior's pre-fall 2026 collection). Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were also there; Chopra wore a white asymmetrical dress with a pearl tassel and floral embellishments (look 45 from the same collection). Actress Anya-Taylor Joy continued the clean, white theme with a semi-sheer crochet dress from the French fashion house, and completed her outfit by slicking her hair back into a bun.

While many chose classic elegance, other stylish celebrities embraced a more casual vibe, elevating denim with Dior pieces. Suki Waterhouse paired low-rise light-wash jeans with a pink crochet cape from Anderon's debut S/S 26 collection, a white tank top, and pumps for a relaxed yet polished look—different from the runway styling of a striped blouse and open-toe heels. Hailey Bieber also wore jeans—her signature vintage 501 Levi's—and styled them with a Bar Jacket by Anderson and Saint Laurent heeled mules. But that's not all. Keep scrolling to see the chicest looks from the W Magazine x Dior pre-Oscars dinner.

See the Chicest Looks From the W Magazine x Dior Pre-Oscars Dinner:

Kendall and Hailey bieber at the w magazine x dior event.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

anya at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Anya-Taylor Joy

priyanka and nick at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

paris at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Paris Hilton

emrata at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Emily Ratajkowski

suki at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Suki Waterhouse

odessa at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Odessa A'zion

teyana at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Teyana Taylor

tracee at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Tracee Ellis Ross

greata lee at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Greta Lee

lila moss at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Lila Moss

mia got at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Mia Goth

dree at the w magazine x dior dinner.

(Image credit: Dior)

WHO: Dree Hemingway

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.