Sorry, Jeans—Zoë Kravitz Keeps Wearing This Elegant Trouser Trend With Boots Instead

After spending a lot of time in Paris and Rome, Zoë Kravitz has finally made her way to New York. She's been spotted in the city heading to meetings and hanging out with her boyfriend, Harry Styles, who is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. While we, of course, enjoy seeing her hand in hand with Styles on the streets, as fashion people, we especially love looking at the paparazzi images and taking notes of her casual everyday outfits.
Among the maxi dress and ballet flats she was seen wearing on a warm, spring-like day, Kravitz has been spotted twice in the same trousers and boots. Specifically, they are black bootcut pants and elongated square-toe ankle boots from The Row. The first time she was seen in the pants and boots, she styled them with a white button-down shirt, a long, lightweight beige coat, Saint Laurent's Le 5 a 7 Bea tote, and The Row sunglasses. The second time, she paired the pants and boots with a windbreaker-style jacket layered under a beige fur-trimmed wrapped coat. She accessorized with the same designer bag and sunglasses.
Ditching her go-to baggy Still Here Sport Jeans for tailored, anti-denim pants with a bootcut hem might seem like a big change, but it makes sense. Celebrities, editors, and stylish It girls have been gravitating toward slim-fitting pants that gently hug the legs and relax at the hem for a few months now. This pant trend is as versatile as jeans and makes even the simplest outfits look polished. As Kravitz shows, these pants pair best with sleek ankle boots because they sit smoothly over the shoe without revealing skin. Plus, the pointed toes stand out, unlike ballet flats that can get lost, and the slim design balances the wide hem of the pants, creating a pleasing proportion.
Kravitz's recent black-tailored-pants–and–ankle-boots look offers all the spring outfit inspiration needed. She's styled them in a way that makes you want to skip your favorite jeans. If you're as convinced as I am, keep scrolling to discover and shop the best bootcut trousers and ankle boots.