The $21 Old Navy Shoes I'm Buying to Mimic Zoë Kravitz's The Row Flats

It's a great week to be in New York City. The weather is in the upper 60s, and the vibes are high. Food lovers are enjoying meals alfresco, and fashion people are basking in the delight of swapping their boots for flats. I'm not just talking about chic dressers I've seen on the streets but also celebrities like Zoë Kravitz.
Kravitz was recently photographed during a lunch outing with her boyfriend, Harry Styles, wearing a polished spring outfit. Her look included a long, lightweight black coat over a white maxi dress. She accessorized with The Row's Estelle Raffia Bag, a baseball cap from Styles's latest merchandise, and, notably, The Row's Stella Flats.
These flats, known for their snug, glove-like fit, have become a major It item this year. Alongside Kravitz, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence are also fans. While the shoes' covetable status is partly due to The Row's minimalist, logo-free aesthetic, their widespread appeal indicates they are also highly versatile. They've been worn with everything from leggings and track pants to jeans and slip skirts. Seeing Kravitz choose these over her usual Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerinas and style them with a dress has convinced me I need a pair—or something similar and just as versatile.
Inspired by Kravitz, Jenner, and Lawrence, I set out to find a style that embodies the designer look and timeless charm. Lucky for me, I quickly found a $21 pair from Old Navy. They feature the three key design elements of the Stella Flats: soft leather (or a leather look), a high V-cut vamp, and a low-profile silhouette. They are simple yet classic, making them a must-have for any spring wardrobe. Keep reading to see the Old Navy find, The Row Stella Flats, and other stylish black ballet flats that deliver the look for less.