Not* Jeans or Leggings—First-Class Flyers Are Wearing White Sneakers With This Pant Trend to the Airport

Certain clothing items inherently look more expensive than others, so when you're trying to look like you just flew first class as you step through baggage claim, wearing one (or more) of them is sort of a no-brainer. Case in point: Nicole Kidman and the utterly luxurious cream trousers she was spotted wearing at the Sydney Airport with her daughters Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose. Granted, the pants, top, and carry-on bag in her sophisticated travel look were Chanel, but any structured cream trousers will do. Leggings and baggy jeans have become the blueprint for long flights for purely comfort reasons, but if looking elegant at your destination is a priority, this is the anti-trend pant style to opt for every time.
The actress—who was recently announced as one of Chanel's brand ambassadors under the French house's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy—flew to Australia wearing a cropped leather jacket, a CC-logo black top, structured cream trousers with a slightly wide leg, a black Chanel 25 bag, and a timeless pair of low-profile white sneakers. The look did the trick. She appeared comfortable and casual yet put-together and chic, especially with her natural curly hair out and '90s sunglasses on. The addition of sneakers, particularly a pair as minimalist as the white style she wore, instead of formal shoes like boots or loafers only added to the effortlessness of her travel ensemble.
Yes, you should take this as a sign to think twice before putting on leggings or jeans before your next long flight, especially one that arrives in the morning and requires you to directly enter your first day of vacation. You won't even need to change in the baggage claim restrooms if you master Kidman's cream-trouser-and-white-sneaker travel outfit. Instead, you'll already be ready for breakfast at your destination.