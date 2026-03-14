As a shopping editor, I spend countless hours every week digging through the depths of the internet's retail landscape to curate the best shopping finds. On top of that, I test out countless items every week, and some are definitely greater than others. Since shopping is literally my job, I think I'm uniquely qualified to dish up some recommendations, especially if you're in the midst of spring shopping. This week, these selections are coming right from my personal wishlist based on things I'm coveting or items I've tried out and will be acquiring once again.
If you've been looking for some shopping inspiration, you've come to the right place. From beauty buys that I'll be using for the foreseeable future to cool fashion finds that I cannot stop thinking about, there's a range of fun, high-quality finds ripe for the taking. Keep scrolling to discover some seriously cool items.
Curtsy
Toe Post Wedge Bone
Freaky shoe lovers to the front.
Hommey
Duvet Cover - Chocolate / Mist
I like to change up my bedding for the new season, an this Hommey duvet is delicious.
11 Honoré
Crescent Moon Jacket
11 Honoré is back. The plus-size luxury brand is serving up stunning items like this crescent moon jacket.
ARRANGE
Curve Lattice Hand Woven Fringed Hem Midi Dress in Red
This beauty is perfect for a spring or summer wedding guest look that's not bland.
Caudalie
Brightening Dark Spot Serum Vitamin C Alternative
Clear up hyperpigmentation easily with this effective serum.
Fashion Brand Company
Garter Skirt Tencel Stripe Maroon/black
This pinstriped garter skirt has been in my dreams as of recent.
Stine Goya
Elevated Bustier Dress - Light Blue Bloom
This lovely gown would make a gorgeous addition wedding wardrobe. Who says everything needs to be white?
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30
I'm personally really into this newer style from Coach. The buttery yellow is perfect for the warmer months ahead.
I've heard this fragrance is so yummy.
Anthropologie
Denim Sailor Hat
I don't know about you, but the comeback hats have been making in the zeitgeist makes me very elated.
Reformation
Fern Satin Short Es
The lace trim is precious.
Milani Cosmetics
Baked Blush
I've officially returned to powder blush because of Milani's baked blush!
Charlotte Stone
Vera Crisscross Slingback Low Block Heel Pump
Can you tell I have a thing for stripes?
Free People
Frye Campus 14l Wide Calf Boots
A great everyday boot to wear with your favorite spring looks.
Ceramic Aura
Bubble Ceramic Tissue Box Cover
I love the idea of elevating normal items.
Sephora
Forever Eye Mask Reusable 100% Silicone Patches
Eco friendly and effective.
Naturium
The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter
anthropologie
Maya Eline Leroy Striped Ceramic Vase
Blooms never looked so good.
ANFISA Skin
Ân-Gloss Ceramide Lip Tint
I use this Ceramide lip tint almost daily. It's easily a favorite.
Chan Luu
Serpentine Coil Earrings Silver
Weird earrings are my bread and butter. These Chan Luu ones were love at first sight.
I have a few Boy Smells scents, and they're all so good.