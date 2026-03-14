I Shop For a Living—These Cool Buys Are at the Top Of My Wishlist For Spring

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Chichi wears long gray pleated skirt, black puff sleeve top, faux leather trench, black slingbacks with a white sock.
(Image credit: @thechichio)

As a shopping editor, I spend countless hours every week digging through the depths of the internet's retail landscape to curate the best shopping finds. On top of that, I test out countless items every week, and some are definitely greater than others. Since shopping is literally my job, I think I'm uniquely qualified to dish up some recommendations, especially if you're in the midst of spring shopping. This week, these selections are coming right from my personal wishlist based on things I'm coveting or items I've tried out and will be acquiring once again.

If you've been looking for some shopping inspiration, you've come to the right place. From beauty buys that I'll be using for the foreseeable future to cool fashion finds that I cannot stop thinking about, there's a range of fun, high-quality finds ripe for the taking. Keep scrolling to discover some seriously cool items.

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.