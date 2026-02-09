Yes, Uggs Are Practical, But With the Right Pants—*These* Pants—It Girls Make Them Look Chic, Too

The real-feel temperature where I am as I type is -3°F, and the forecast says it's not warming up anytime soon. So, yes, you can bet my Ugg boots will be glued to my feet for the foreseeable future. Uggs are my most practical shoe choice right now, and I'm not mad about it, especially since the fashion set is endorsing them. While I still love styling Uggs with leggings and sweatpants, I've noticed a chic new approach that instantly elevates the look: pairing them with wide-leg pull-on pants.
One chic dresser leading this charge is Jennifer Lawrence. While braving the freezing temperatures in NYC, Lawrence was seen out for a stroll with her child, wearing a long puffer jacket, wide-leg pull-on pants, and Ugg Classic Short II Boots. She completed the look with a Dioreast-west bag and a shearling hat.
If you follow Lawrence's street style, it's no surprise that the pairing works so well. She consistently wears pull-on pants, specifically La Ligne's black Colby trousers, with casual flat shoes, which is why Uggs feel like a natural extension. From Tory Burch Romy Mary Janes to The Row Canal flats, Loewesneakers, and Le Monde Beryl flat sock boots, Lawrence favors grounded, unfussy footwear with this pant trend. The pants do the heavy lifting, giving the shoes added style and a proportion-balancing effect that feels right for 2026.
Inspired by J.Law? Keep scrolling to shop the best pull-on pants and Uggs to style with them.
